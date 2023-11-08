Turkeys on the Table distribution kicks off for families in need

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We asked you to step up and donate to our Turkeys on the Table Challenge, and you did in a big way!

Thanks to your donations, the Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be able to distribute 7,500 turkeys through 29 different distributions.

The turkeys are given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

To view the full list of distribution times, click here.

