Turkeys on the Table distribution kicks off for families in need

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We asked you to step up and donate to our Turkeys on the Table Challenge, and you did in a big way!

Thanks to your donations, the Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be able to distribute 7,500 turkeys through 29 different distributions.

The turkeys are given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

To view the full list of distribution times, click here.

