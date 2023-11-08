Search for ‘road rage’ suspect underway after shots fired on Indiana Toll Road

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana State Police is seeking the public’s help in identifying a shots fired suspect.

According to authorities, a 911 call was made around 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening from a semi-truck driver who believed he was shot at by the driver of a dark-colored passenger car with a temporary Indiana license plate.

State police say that the semi driver and the driver of the passenger car got into a “road rage incident” near the 94.5-mile marker, a little over a mile west of the County Road 17 exit. During the incident, both drivers slowed their vehicles to exchange words before the semi drove off, continuing east.

The driver of the car then allegedly caught up to the semi and fired multiple rounds, striking the semi as it passed.

Anyone who may have information, or may have witnessed this incident, or has dash camera footage is asked to call Indiana State Police Detective O’Keefe at 574-206-2931.

A map of the alleged shots fired incident. (WNDU)

