Police confiscate over 200 grams of fentanyl, other drugs in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Some dangerous drugs are off the streets of Benton Harbor after several police agencies teamed up to serve two search warrants in the city on Tuesday.

Police confiscated over 200 grams of fentanyl during a search of a home in the Buss Housing Complex. They later found suspected cocaine and fentanyl at a home in the 900 block of Highland Avenue.

Police say some of the seized narcotics came in the form of blue “M-30″ pills, which are counterfeit and often contain potent and deadly fentanyl.

No arrests were made during the first search, but police say drug charges will be sought against several suspects in connection with it. A 35-year-old Benton Harbor man was arrested on a Michigan Department of Corrections probation violation during the second search.

