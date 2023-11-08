Notre Dame falls to No. 20 in latest CFP rankings

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The College Football Playoff Selection Committee released its latest rankings Tuesday night and Notre Dame fell to No. 20.

The Fighting Irish were ranked No. 15 in the CFP poll last week, but then they suffered their third loss of the season at Clemson, losing 31 to 23 to the Tigers.

The top five in the CFP rankings remained the same... Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, Florida State, Washington.

