Advertise With Us

Notre Dame falls to No. 20 in latest CFP rankings

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas (3) pressures Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman (10)...
Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas (3) pressures Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | Associated Press)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The College Football Playoff Selection Committee released its latest rankings Tuesday night and Notre Dame fell to No. 20.

The Fighting Irish were ranked No. 15 in the CFP poll last week, but then they suffered their third loss of the season at Clemson, losing 31 to 23 to the Tigers.

The top five in the CFP rankings remained the same... Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, Florida State, Washington.

Check out the full CFP rankings here

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after body found near Darden Road walking trail
Cpl. Jonathon Carver
Elkhart officer recovering after getting shot in SWAT standoff
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Police release new details on deadly shooting at Beacon Heights Apartments
Bicyclist dies in Buchanan Township crash

Latest News

Markus Burton scores 29 in Notre Dame’s 70-63 win over Niagara
Black coaches at Notre Dame talk pressure, significance of making history
Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) drives to the basket as South Carolina center Kamilla...
No. 10 Irish crushed by No. 6 Gamecocks in historic matchup in Paris
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, front left, watches against Rutgers as analytics assistant...
Michigan asks Big Ten commissioner to wait for NCAA investigation before acting on allegations