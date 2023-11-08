New exhibit at The History Museum captures the essence of African American history in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -An exhibit at the History Museum is undergoing a transformation for the first time in nearly 30 years. It’s being done to help teach more about the community’s African American history in South Bend.

The exhibit is called the ‘Workers Home’ and if you’ve made a trip out to ‘The History Museum’ then you’ve probably seen the house on the campus grounds.

It was created back in 1994 starting as the re-creation of the Polish workers home hence the name.

With plans to showcase a new ethnicity after a certain period.

Well, that time has finally come because tomorrow the home re-opens with a new interpretation of a 1950s African American family who made the trip here during ‘The Great Migration’.

The home had a nearly one-year re-model, to better capture what an African American family home looked like back in the day.

It is furnished with real pictures, artifacts, and everyday items from the fifties that comes from the members of the African American community in town.

The goal of the exhibit is to show the growth and history of African Americans here in South Bend.

“I think it’s important for us to remember where we come from,” said Marvin Curtis a member of the board of trustees for ‘The History Museum’. “But it’s more important for young people to see the progress and the history of African Americans in South Bend might not be what they think it is. This house represents people who were struggling to leave the south and leave places of segregation and own their own home. And not be sharecroppers anymore and deal with the powers around them. Have home ownership and be able to live a better class life.”

Inside you will find a kitchen with fully stocked cupboards, a child’s room with toys, and a dining room with pictures of families.

It helps to create a sense of what it was like coming to South Bend during those time of civil rights issues.

“Hopefully more and more people will come to understand what it was like being an African American in South Bend in the 50′s,” said Curtis. But also, what it meant to struggle with redlining, not being able to buy in certain parts of the city, not being able to cross certain streets, or go to certain schools. I think that’s part of history that we don’t want to talk about but what we have to talk about we don’t understand the future till we understand the past.

The museum put together a committee of over 15 African American and other community leaders to help gather the information.

Together they sought out the artifacts, pictures, and history from members of the African American community. Using the stories, they heard from members of the community to create the fictional story of a man, who likes jazz, along with his wife and daughter. Just moving to the area to from the south to escape the racist persecution.

The story, along with real-life pictures and artifacts really helps tie together what it was like growing up during those times.

“The struggles of civil rights in the beginning of the 50′s and how even in South Bend there was a struggle,” said Curtis. “So, in many ways this represents the past and for people to learn while it might look good today here’s what it could go back too if we’re not careful.”

The home opens Thursday to the public and will feature daily guided tours through the home, so individuals can better learn and experience what the life of an African American family was in the fifties.

