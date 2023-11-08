Advertise With Us

Marcus Muhammad reelected to third term as mayor of Benton Harbor

By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The unofficial results show that incumbent Mayor Marcus Muhammad won the election.

Muhammad will serve a third term after first being elected mayor in 2015.

Before that, he was elected as a city commissioner in 2009.

Meantime, this was his opponent Gwen Johnson’s first time running for office.

She has worked in multiple community roles over the past 20 years and is known in Benton Harbor for her positive energy.

“...humbled to serve people and residents of Benton Harbor...is the greatest thing, I think for me that I could do. Public trust is very serious,” said Muhammad.

“I will continue to serve in the community. I will also continue to hold the city government accountable for doing what they are supposed to do and hopefully and prayerfully that they will start and look at residents and be more in tune with the residents’ vision,” said Johnson.

