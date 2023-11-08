Michiana sees low voter turnout on Election Day

(WNDU) - When it comes to Election Day here in Michiana, voter turnout was not so great.

Most counties in our area saw an average of around 20% of voters coming out for the general election.

Here’s a look at some of the numbers from our area:

Elkhart County - 19.47%

Fulton County - 18.42%

LaPorte County - 20.72%

Marshall County - 22.17%

St. Joseph County - 14.88%

Starke County - 25.40%

Berrien County - 18.62% (City of Benton Harbor - 10.53%)

Cass County - 10.63%

And if you think those numbers seem a bit low, you’re not alone. South Bend Mayor James Mueller talked about voter turnout when he stopped by The WNDU Studios on Wednesday after winning a second term.

While Mueller was certainly pleased with the outcome, he said we would be in better shape if more people got out and voted.

“When people vote, they make their voice heard. And then, crazy things don’t happen,” he said. “You don’t get some group of people that has a crazy idea they want to jam on the rest of us. They can’t overcome if everyone voted every time.”

According to the unofficial results, a total of 10,815 votes were cast in the South Bend mayor’s race, with Mueller receiving 7,877 (73%) of them.

