Michiana sees low voter turnout on Election Day

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - When it comes to Election Day here in Michiana, voter turnout was not so great.

Most counties in our area saw an average of around 20% of voters coming out for the general election.

Here’s a look at some of the numbers from our area:

  • Elkhart County - 19.47%
  • Fulton County - 18.42%
  • LaPorte County - 20.72%
  • Marshall County - 22.17%
  • St. Joseph County - 14.88%
  • Starke County - 25.40%
  • Berrien County - 18.62% (City of Benton Harbor - 10.53%)
  • Cass County - 10.63%

And if you think those numbers seem a bit low, you’re not alone. South Bend Mayor James Mueller talked about voter turnout when he stopped by The WNDU Studios on Wednesday after winning a second term.

While Mueller was certainly pleased with the outcome, he said we would be in better shape if more people got out and voted.

“When people vote, they make their voice heard. And then, crazy things don’t happen,” he said. “You don’t get some group of people that has a crazy idea they want to jam on the rest of us. They can’t overcome if everyone voted every time.”

According to the unofficial results, a total of 10,815 votes were cast in the South Bend mayor’s race, with Mueller receiving 7,877 (73%) of them.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Decision 2023: Election Results

James Mueller talks voter turnout, priorities for second term as mayor

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
South Bend Mayor James Mueller visited The WNDU Studios on Wednesday fresh off of winning another term on Tuesday night.

Decision 2023: Election Results

Decision 2023: Municipal General Election Results

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The results from all of our featured races are listed here.

Decision 2023: Election Results

Muhammad reelected to third term as mayor of Benton Harbor

Marcus Muhammad reelected to third term as mayor of Benton Harbor

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
The unofficial results show that incumbent Mayor Marcus Muhammad won the election.

Decision 2023: Election Results

People gather in the parking lot of the Hamilton County Board of Elections as people arrive for...

Ohio voters enshrine abortion access in constitution in latest statewide win for reproductive rights

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Ohio voters approved a constitutional amendment on Tuesday that ensures access to abortion and other forms of reproductive health care, the latest victory for abortion rights supporters since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year.

Latest News

Decision 2023: Election Results

Gina Leichty

Gina Leichty elected as Goshen’s first female mayor

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By George Mallet, 16 News Now and Matt Gotsch
Gina Leichty was hastily installed as interim mayor when Jeremy Stutsman stepped aside earlier this year, but now she is interim no more.

Decision 2023: Election Results

James Mueller

James Mueller reelected as South Bend’s mayor

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson and 16 News Now
Mueller easily won over Republican challenger Desmont Upchurch. But in his mind, he won so much more than that.

Politics

Local voters cast ballots for municipal candidates in South Bend at the County-City Building.

Voters take advantage of early voting on Super Sunday

Updated: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:22 PM EST
|
By Matt Gotsch
It was a hearty endorsement of democracy as many local candidates and voters participated in the Super Sunday nonpartisan early voting event.

Politics

There’s a hotline you can contact for all 2023 election information

Updated: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT
|
By Mark Peterson
You can text “IN” to 45995 to get information about voting locations and hours, to report suspicious activity at the polls, or to ask questions about election security.

Candidates

Mishawaka candidates attend forum ahead of the election

Mishawaka candidates attend forum ahead of the election

Updated: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
On Thursday night, Mishawaka residents were invited to meet candidates at the Battell Community Center.

Politics

Defending Democracy: St. Joe County Clerk highlights importance of voting in upcoming election

Updated: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT
|
By George Mallet
Before you dismiss this hyperlocal election, St. Joseph County Circuit Court Clerk Amy Rolfes says this is an important election when it comes to who spends our tax dollars and how.