James Mueller talks voter turnout, priorities for second term as mayor

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Mayor James Mueller visited The WNDU Studios on Wednesday after winning another term on Tuesday night.

Mueller easily won over Republican challenger Desmont Upchurch, securing 73% of the vote, according to the unofficial results.

It was also a big night for Democrats in South Bend, as they won the races for city council seats in a clean sweep.

“We believe the voters sent a clear message that they want to see people work together, find common ground, and get results for our community,” Mueller said.

Mueller joined Joshua Short and Felicia Michelle on 16 News Now at Noon to discuss numerous things, including voter turnout, actions he wants to take to combat violence in the city, and his priorities for his second term as mayor.

You can watch their full conversation in the video above!

