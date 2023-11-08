James Mueller reelected as South Bend’s mayor

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Incumbent Democrat James Mueller has been reelected as mayor of South Bend.

Mueller won comfortably over Republican challenger Desmont Upchurch, securing 73% of the vote, according to the unofficial results.

It’s Mueller’s second term as South Bend’s mayor, as he was first elected back in 2019 after Pete Buttigieg announced he wouldn’t seek a third term.

South Bend voters haven’t elected a Republican mayor since 1967 when Lloyd Allen won his second term.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.