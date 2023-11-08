Inmate death at Westville Correctional Facility under investigation

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WESTVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Westville Correctional Facility.

According to police, John R. Taylor, 35, was found dead around 8 a.m. Wednesday. He was serving a sentence for felony convictions out of Greene County.

Details ae currently limited, but police believe he died from blunt force trauma.

Once the investigation is completed, the case will be turned over to LaPorte County Prosecuting Attorney Sean Fagan for possible charges.

