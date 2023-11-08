Gina Leichty elected as Goshen’s first female mayor

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Earlier this year when then-Mayor Jeremy Stutsman announced he was stepping aside in the middle of his term, nobody saw it coming.

Gina Leichty was hastily installed as interim mayor, but now she is interim no more.

Leichty defeated Republican newcomer Benjamin Rogers to become Goshen’s first female mayor. According to the unofficial results, she won with 54% of the vote.

Leichty is a longtime resident of Goshen and graduate of Goshen College. She is credited with bringing the “First Fridays” program to Goshen in 2007.

