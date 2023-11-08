Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather: 50s, 60, & 70s Wednesday with scattered showers

Rainfall Wednesday will stay under 0.25″.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Michiana will continue to be the battleground for two air masses between Wednesday morning and Wednesday night. A warm front will come through early in the morning bringing temperatures to around 50 degrees by 10am. The warm air will continue to surge north and the day will end with high temperatures around 60 degrees. Record-setting temperatures will be in the forecast for parts of central Indiana on Wednesday. Scattered showers will be around in the morning with the warm and again late in the day along the cold front. In total, less than a quarter of an inch of rainfall will be in the forecast on Wednesday and once the cold front comes through rain chances will end. A ridge of high pressure will anchor over a large portion of the United States coming out of the weekend. This will bring the 60s back to the forecast next week with dry conditions.

WEDNESDAY: Hit and miss showers will end by late morning as a warm front moves in. A cold front will arrive Wednesday evening and will bring additional shower chances. Highs in the 70s south of U.S. 30 / 60s south of U.S. 12 / 50s SW MI. Wind SE/SW at 15 to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Evening rain as a cold front moves in. Rain ends overnight. Low near 45F. Wind WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 54F. Low 36F. Wind WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 50F. Low 33F. Wind WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

