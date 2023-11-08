Elkhart man sentenced to 75 years for 2022 shooting

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man has been sentenced to 75 years in prison for shooting and killing a South Bend man more than a year ago.

Antonio White, 25, was found guilty last month of murdering Jon Paul-James Senour, 56, back on July 13, 2022. He was also found guilty of a firearm enhancement.

On Wednesday, White was sentenced to 60 years for murder and 15 years for the firearm enhancement. Those terms are to be served consecutively, giving him a total of sentence of 75 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of S. Michigan Street in South Bend. Police say White shot and killed Senour in broad daylight.

