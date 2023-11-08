Advertise With Us

Dwyer Instruments to close Wakarusa plant

The Dwyer Instruments logo from the Dwyer Instruments website.
The Dwyer Instruments logo from the Dwyer Instruments website.
By 16 News Now and Mark Peterson
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WAKARUSA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Dwyer Instruments plant in Wakarusa is expected to close, leaving 55 people out of work.

The permanent closure will impact both hourly and salaried positions at the Ward Street facility.

According to a notice filed with the State of Indiana, employee separations are expected to start in January and end in March.

Dwyer’s website says that the company focuses on gauges and monitors for HVAC and other uses.

