Deer smashes through lingerie store and wrecks it

A lingerie store was left damaged and closed for a day after a deer crashed through the front door and caused chaos.
By Brendan Vrabel and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray) - A lingerie store in Michigan was left damaged after a deer crashed through the front door and caused chaos, WILX reports.

The owner of Curvaceous Lingerie said a deer charged into the store on Saturday from across the street and broke through the glass door. The deer slid around the store, breaking mirrors and wrecking mannequins.

The owner said the deer did bloody itself while panicking in the store, but nobody was hurt.

Confused deer breaks into Lansing lingerie shop
People in the store opened the door, and the deer eventually ran outside.

The store was closed for the rest of the day.

Confused deer breaks into Lansing lingerie shop
