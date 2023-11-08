Coolest Thing Made in Indiana competition narrows contestant list

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Chamber’s third annual Coolest Thing Made in Indiana competition is now down to the sweet 16.

Three of the remaining companies are from right here in Indiana! Wag’N Tails Mobile Conversions in Granger, Hoosier Racing Tire in Plymouth, and Polywood in Syracuse all still have a shot at winning.

But they can’t do it without your vote. The third round of voting is open now through Monday at 9 p.m.

To vote, click here.

