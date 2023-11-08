Busy stretch of Main Street in Mishawaka restricted to one northbound lane

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Those of you taking Main Street in Mishawaka might want to plan for a slightly longer commute for the rest of the week.

Northbound traffic on N. Main Street is currently restricted to one lane between Cleveland Road and University Drive so crews can replace curbs.

This restriction is expected to be in place until 5 p.m. on Friday, weather permitting.

Barricades and signage will be in place during the work. You’re urged to use caution when driving through this area to ensure the safety of the crews working there.

Northbound traffic on N. Main Street is currently restricted to one lane between Cleveland Road...
Northbound traffic on N. Main Street is currently restricted to one lane between Cleveland Road and University Drive so crews can replace curbs.(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Body found along Darden Road walking trail was likely a suicide, police say

Updated: seconds ago
|
By 16 News Now
The 22-year-old woman's death remains under investigation.

News

Stretch of Main Street in Mishawaka restricted to one northbound lane

Updated: 52 minutes ago

News

It helps to create a sense of what it was like coming to South Bend during those time of civil...

New exhibit at The History Museum captures the essence of African American history in South Bend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh
The home is furnished with real pictures, artifacts, and everyday items from the fifties that actually comes from the members of the African American community in town. The goal of the home is to show the growth and history of African Americans coming to South Bend.

News

African American history on display at 'The History Museum' in South Bend

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Workers home exhibit undergoes transformation after nearly 30 years

Updated: 3 hours ago

Forecast

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: 50s, 60s, & 70s Wednesday with scattered showers

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Rainfall Wednesday will stay under 0.25″.

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 6 hours ago

Decision 2023: Election Results

Decision 2023: Municipal General Election Results

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The results from all of our featured races are listed here.

Decision 2023: Election Results

Muhammad reelected to third term as mayor of Benton Harbor

Marcus Muhammad reelected to third term as mayor of Benton Harbor

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
The unofficial results show that incumbent Mayor Marcus Muhammad won the election.

News

East Goshen placed under boil water advisory

Updated: 12 hours ago