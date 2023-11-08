Busy stretch of Main Street in Mishawaka restricted to one northbound lane

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Those of you taking Main Street in Mishawaka might want to plan for a slightly longer commute for the rest of the week.

Northbound traffic on N. Main Street is currently restricted to one lane between Cleveland Road and University Drive so crews can replace curbs.

This restriction is expected to be in place until 5 p.m. on Friday, weather permitting.

Barricades and signage will be in place during the work. You’re urged to use caution when driving through this area to ensure the safety of the crews working there.

