Bond proposal funding Watervliet school improvements defeated again

By Mark Peterson
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WATERVLIET, Mich. (WNDU) - For the second time in seven months, a bond proposal to fund improvements in the Watervliet Schools has been defeated.

Yesterday, the $29.9 million package was shot down by 161 votes, compared to a 60-vote defeat last May.

The Watervliet Schools posted a big win last Saturday when the marching band brought home a state championship from Ford Field in Detroit, only to suffer a big loss at the polls on Tuesday.

The bond package was designed to address some pretty basic security and property maintenance matters and to add more classroom space and an auxiliary gym.

“Neighboring districts that put bonds up, I think Decatur, Hartford, Lawrence, you know, several around here, they passed, you know. Bangor passed in May; we did not. I think we were the only one in the area that didn’t, so there’s something unique here in Watervliet; I think that’s making that the case. We want to find out what it is and see what we can do,” Watervliet Superintendent Ric Seagar told 16 News Now. “If a urinal goes bad in our elementary buildings, we can’t just pull it out and replace it because we can’t bring it to current code, so we have to concrete it in, and take it out of service, and so, we’re kind of to that place with it.”

Seagar says he’ll go back to the drawing board and survey parents to see if he can put together a package the public would approve.

Watervliet did pass a $23 million school building bond in 2014 to take care of various lighting, electrical service, and boiler issues.

