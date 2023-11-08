Body found along Darden Road walking trail was likely a suicide, police say

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County police detectives are still investigating after a body was found along a walking trail near the Darden Road bridge earlier this week, but they believe the person committed suicide.

Officers were called to the trail around 7 a.m. Monday after a neighbor discovered what appeared to be a person laying along the trail. Shortly after arriving on scene, they found the body of a 22-year-old woman.

An autopsy was conducted on Tuesday, but police haven’t made any final determinations on the cause of her death. However, officials say they believe the young woman committed suicide.

Due to the possible nature of her death, police are not releasing her identity.

