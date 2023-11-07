Violent weekend at Beacon Heights Apartments sparks concerns about crime

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It has been a rough stretch for the Beacon Heights apartment complex on South Bend’s northwest side.

Police were called to Beacon Heights for a fatal shooting on Friday morning, a fatal stabbing on Saturday afternoon, and a report of shots fired on Sunday evening.

“That was scary for us because when the first time we heard it, we didn’t think nothing of it so then we heard it again, say boom, boom that’s when we hurried up and dropped low with the kids and I told everybody to cut the lights off and just drop low,” said a Beacon Heights resident named Tatyana.

22-year-old Juwan Dockery is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 25-year-old Khalyiah Bell. Court documents say she captured — complete with the use of names — what turned out to be the couple’s last argument and posted it live online.

In the recording, a man identified by a witness as Dockery demands to know where his gun was. He is then heard threatening to shoot Bell, followed by the sound of a single shot.

The man then frantically began yelling the woman’s name repeatedly, and she is not heard from again.

According to court documents that charge Dockery with murder, he was staying at Bell’s home for about four days. The two were in a relationship but Bell was trying to break up with him due to abuse.

Bell was found dead on Friday morning. A male was taken to the hospital with stab wounds just over a day later. And on Sunday, police found multiple spent casings and a vehicle that was hit by gunfire.

“I moved out of here because it was too bad,” said Cassandra Shines, a former Beacon Heights resident. “lt was too out here, so I decided to move my family out of here, just somewhere else uphill that would be safer.”

Monday night brought a rather dramatic way of trying to put an end to violence. The South Bend Civic Theatre presented a series of six plays written by teens with gun violence as the theme.

