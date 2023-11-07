Advertise With Us

United Federal Credit Union to merge with Pennsylvania-based credit company

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - United Federal Credit Union will merge with GOLD Credit Union by the spring of next year.

The joint credit union will serve more than $196,000 people across seven states, including right here in Indiana and Michigan.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, GOLD branches will remain open, and all employees will be offered a position at United.

United says the combined assets of the credit unions are just over $4 billion.

