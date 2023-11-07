Traffic on US-31 South backed up due to overturned semi

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Traffic is currently backed up on US-31 South just south of the Bypass due to an overturned semi.

Traffic has been blocked off southbound near Chick-fil-A, with officials directing people to the Bypass. However, traffic is at a standstill on the Bypass as well.

Crews are currently trying to unload the semi before flipping it over.

You’re urged to find another route until further notice.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

