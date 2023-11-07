Traffic on US-31 South backed up due to overturned semi

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Traffic is currently backed up on US-31 South just south of the Bypass due to an overturned semi.

Traffic has been blocked off southbound near Chick-fil-A, with officials directing people to the Bypass. However, traffic is at a standstill on the Bypass as well.

Crews are currently trying to unload the semi before flipping it over.

You’re urged to find another route until further notice.

