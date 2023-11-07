Suspect, victim identified in US-12 stolen car crash

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person has been killed after a police pursuit over a stolen car resulted in a crash on U.S. 12.

According to the Indiana State Police, the Porter County Sheriff’s Department was in pursuit of a stolen westbound Toyota Rav 4 near the area of Pines around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the pursuit continued for two minutes until the suspected vehicle crossed the center of the roadway and struck a Pontiac Vibe just west of State Road 49.

The driver of the Pontiac was killed in the crash. The victim has been identified as Nicholas Trinidad, 41. According to the Northwest Indiana Times, Trinidad was a resident of Muskegon, Mich.

The driver of the stolen Toyota, identified as Martell Harper, 37, was taken into custody.

The Porter County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on the crash, extending its condolences to family members of Trinidad.

First and foremost, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family members who lost their loved one yesterday afternoon. This tragic and heartbreaking incident was caused by the senseless and careless actions of an individual who was recklessly driving a confirmed stolen vehicle with a felony amount of illegal narcotics found in it, the driver also has a lengthy criminal history of violence. His irresponsible and willful actions, along with a lack of care for life, not only caused the death of an innocent person, but also put the Officers of the Porter County Sheriff’s Office in severe danger while attempting to protect our Citizens and enforcing the laws of the State of Indiana. The Officers involved followed departmental policy and within 2 minutes of pursuing the vehicle, the driver’s careless and irresponsible actions caused the senseless death of another person. The Porter County Sheriff’s Office and Porter County Prosecutor’s Office are continuing this criminal investigation together. I would also like to thank the many other public safety entities who assisted with this tragic situation.

The Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction Team is handling the investigation.

