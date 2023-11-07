Advertise With Us

Suspect, victim identified in US-12 stolen car crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person has been killed after a police pursuit over a stolen car resulted in a crash on U.S. 12.

According to the Indiana State Police, the Porter County Sheriff’s Department was in pursuit of a stolen westbound Toyota Rav 4 near the area of Pines around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the pursuit continued for two minutes until the suspected vehicle crossed the center of the roadway and struck a Pontiac Vibe just west of State Road 49.

The driver of the Pontiac was killed in the crash. The victim has been identified as Nicholas Trinidad, 41. According to the Northwest Indiana Times, Trinidad was a resident of Muskegon, Mich.

The driver of the stolen Toyota, identified as Martell Harper, 37, was taken into custody.

The Porter County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on the crash, extending its condolences to family members of Trinidad.

The Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction Team is handling the investigation.

