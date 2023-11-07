Polls open for 2023 Municipal elections across Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s that time, Election Day 2023, and the voting has already started happening around the country and of course right here at home.

Even though this is not a presidential election it’s these municipal elections that determine the leaders and deserving of representing our towns.

“If you think that this primary is not important it is,” said Joyce Wise-Miller, a volunteer poll clerk for Saint Joseph County " Your vote counts every time whether it’s a primary, major, or national election so make sure you get out and vote.”

And it’s an important election to be apart of, especially on the mayoral side.

There are 7 mayoral races going on in our area across the two states.

In Michigan it consists of races in Three Rivers and Benton Harbor. In Indiana South Bend, LaPorte, Knox, Goshen, Plymouth.

Both Goshen and Plymouth are both some interesting races to highlight because there will be some new faces in charge, since there is no incumbent.

In Goshen the mayoral candidates are Benjiman Rogers and Gina Leichty, the current interim Mayor of Goshen, after she took over for former Mayor Stutsman, who resigned in June after being in office since 2016 left becoming CEO of a non-profit.

So, this will be the first time in 7 years that a new mayor will be elected and the same case is going on in Plymouth.

After the decision by Former Mayor Mark Senter not seeking re-election for a fifth term.

Voting Centers Hours:

· Indiana: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Michigan: 7 am to 8 pm

· Bring a photo ID

