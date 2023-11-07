Advertise With Us

Police presence closes portion of Franklin Street in Elkhart

Franklin Street police incident
A photo of the scene in Elkhart.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are on the scene of an active situation in Elkhart on Monday night.

SWAT appears to be at the intersection of Franklin Street and Vistula Street after responding to a call around 10 p.m. Our reporter says that a bomb squad has been called to the scene around 12:20 a.m.

16 News Now does not know how many people are involved or what caused the police response at this time.

Watch our on-scene coverage below:

A map of where the incident allegedly occurred.
A map of where the incident allegedly occurred.(WNDU)

Stay with 16 News Now on air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

