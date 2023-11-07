Police presence closes portion of Franklin Street in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are on the scene of an active situation in Elkhart on Monday night.

SWAT appears to be at the intersection of Franklin Street and Vistula Street after responding to a call around 10 p.m. Our reporter says that a bomb squad has been called to the scene around 12:20 a.m.

16 News Now does not know how many people are involved or what caused the police response at this time.

A map of where the incident allegedly occurred.

