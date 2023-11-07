Plank’s Tavern in St. Joseph to be featured on ‘America’s Best Restaurants’ in 2024

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A restaurant in Michigan is going to be featured on a popular social media show.

Plank’s Tavern inside the Inn at Harbor Shores in St. Joseph will be featured on “America’s Best Restaurants.”

Most restaurants stick to the same menu; however, this place changes its menu every season, though a few staples have stayed. Fan favorites like the “Nashville Hot” and the “American Wagyu Burger” are still around, but if sandwiches aren’t your thing, they also have seasonal salads and sweet shareables.

Elton Mann has been the executive chef at Plank’s Tavern for eight years and has worked his way up in the kitchen.

This humble chef says all the creativity and work wouldn’t be possible without his team.

“Our team is the heart of who we are here because if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be the chef I am today,” Mann told 16 News Now. “They help me come up with the recipes and the menu items. Even the past talented chefs I’ve had here have been part of who we are, from the dishwasher to the front-of-house manager, everything, everyone, my a.m. sous chef and p.m. sous chef. It takes everyone as a team to make us who we are.”

Chef Elton also expressed it is an honor for him to represent all the amazing chefs in the area.

Plank’s Tavern will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants’ social media pages in 2024.

