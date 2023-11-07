Advertise With Us

Michigan Football notified of potential penalty for alleged cheating

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, front left, watches against Rutgers as analytics assistant...
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, front left, watches against Rutgers as analytics assistant Connor Stalions, right, looks on during an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sept. 23, 2023. Stalions was suspended by the university and then resigned last week. He is at the center of a sign-stealing scheme that is being investigated by the Big Ten and the NCAA. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | Associated Press)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti has reportedly met with Michigan officials and told them there may be disciplinary action coming soon regarding the football team’s alleged illegal sign-stealing.

The Athletic and ESPN are both reporting that Michigan also received a formal letter from the Big Ten about the potential disciplinary action.

Almost all schools try to steal their opponent’s signs, but it’s against NCAA rules to send someone in person to an upcoming opponent’s game to gain that advantage.

Several Big Ten schools claim they have evidence that Michigan football staff member Connor Stalions purchased tickets for games involving Michigan’s opponents.

According to reports on ESPN, one school claims it has security video of a man videotaping the team’s sideline with a smartphone.

NCAA rules also prohibit the use of any recording devices for the purpose of stealing another team’s signals.

Connor Stalions was suspended several weeks ago by Michigan, and then he resigned from the staff last Friday.

The Michigan football team is undefeated and is ranked No. 3 in the nation.

Wolverine coach Jim Harbaugh has denied any knowledge of the signal stealing allegations.

Stay with 16 News Now and WNDU.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after body found near Darden Road walking trail
Police release new details on deadly shooting at Beacon Heights Apartments
Bicyclist dies in Buchanan Township crash
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A photo of the scene in Elkhart.
Elkhart police officer shot while serving warrant

Latest News

Lou Harvey, a former Benton Harbor Area Schools coach and teacher, was honored in August 2020...
Longtime Benton Harbor teacher, coach Lou Harvey dies at 83
Markus Burton scores 29 in Notre Dame’s 70-63 win over Niagara
Black coaches at Notre Dame talk pressure, significance of making history
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell looks on before a baseball game against the...
Chicago Cubs hire manager Craig Counsell away from Milwaukee in surprising move