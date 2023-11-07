Michigan Football notified of potential penalty for alleged cheating

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti has reportedly met with Michigan officials and told them there may be disciplinary action coming soon regarding the football team’s alleged illegal sign-stealing.

The Athletic and ESPN are both reporting that Michigan also received a formal letter from the Big Ten about the potential disciplinary action.

Almost all schools try to steal their opponent’s signs, but it’s against NCAA rules to send someone in person to an upcoming opponent’s game to gain that advantage.

Several Big Ten schools claim they have evidence that Michigan football staff member Connor Stalions purchased tickets for games involving Michigan’s opponents.

According to reports on ESPN, one school claims it has security video of a man videotaping the team’s sideline with a smartphone.

NCAA rules also prohibit the use of any recording devices for the purpose of stealing another team’s signals.

Connor Stalions was suspended several weeks ago by Michigan, and then he resigned from the staff last Friday.

The Michigan football team is undefeated and is ranked No. 3 in the nation.

Wolverine coach Jim Harbaugh has denied any knowledge of the signal stealing allegations.

