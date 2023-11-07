Man charged with murder in deadly Beacon Heights stabbing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been charged in connection to the deadly Beacon Heights Apartments stabbing over the weekend.

Joseph Williams, 39, faces a murder charge after he allegedly fatally stabbed Martinez Lambert on Saturday, Nov. 4.

According to court documents, police responded to the 3500 block of Ardmore Trail regarding a stabbing around 2:54 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man, now identified as Lambert, suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen.

First responders transported Lambert to the hospital, where he later died.

A police investigation with witnesses on scene revealed that a relative of Lambert was on the phone with him during an altercation where Lambert could be heard arguing with another man. The relative reportedly told police that he instructed Lambert to “just leave” before Lambert replied that he was “tired of being disrespected.”

Shortly after, the relative told police that they heard scuffling noises followed by no response from Lambert. The relative went to check on him at Beacon Heights and had just pulled into the parking lot when they found Lambert on the ground.

Police located Williams after a short foot chase, in which Williams initially told police after capture, “I was defending myself; I thought the guy was going to kill me while at the library. He had a gun, and I ran away.”

Two other witnesses, one of whom was a juvenile, told police that they saw Williams in the parking lot that afternoon at the time of the stabbing. The juvenile witness reportedly told police that Williams had stabbed Lambert before going back into the apartments. They also told authorities they saw nothing in Lambert’s hands.

After he was detained for questioning, Williams denied ever being at Beacon Heights or having any interaction with anyone that day, including the individual who he alleged pulled a gun on him. He also stated he had gone into the library and gotten some water; however, it should be noted that the library is not open on Saturdays.

The sentencing guideline for murder is between 45 to 65 years in prison.

Williams is being held without bond as he awaits trial.

