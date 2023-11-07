Man arrested, charged in stabbing on Miami Street

David Hagedorn
David Hagedorn(St. Joseph County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:04 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing over the weekend on South Bend’s southeast side.

Officers were called around 12:15 a.m. Sunday to the 1500 block of Miami Street on reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found man suffering from stab wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

While investigating the stabbing, police identified David Hagedorn, 49, as a suspect. He was arrested and has since been charged with battery by means of a deadly weapon and aggravated battery.

