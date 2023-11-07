Longtime Benton Harbor teacher, coach Lou Harvey dies at 83

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A longtime teacher and coach that was loved and respected by many in the Benton Harbor community has passed away.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Lou Harvey died on Saturday. He was 83 years old.

Harvey taught physical education and health at Benton Harbor Area Schools for 46 years, starting in 1966. He was the third Black teacher ever hired at Benton Harbor Area Schools.

After school, he coached baseball, basketball, football, and track. During his career, he led the girls varsity basketball team to a state championship in 2009 and was inducted into the Michigan Hall of Fame for leading them to more than 350 wins.

Harvey was honored in August 2020 for his contribution to the community. Mayor Marcus Muhammad proclaimed Aug. 9 as Harvey Day in the city and part of Colfax Avenue as Coach Lou Harvey Way.

The Herald-Palladium says funeral arrangements pending at Robbins Brothers Funeral Home in Benton Harbor.

