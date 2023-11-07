Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather: Less wind for Tuesday. Shower chance midweek

One more 60F temperature this week before we trend cooler for the weekend.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY: Far less wind expected Tuesday compared to gusts of 30-40 mph Monday. Sun & clouds. High near 55F. Low 44F. Wind NW at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with hit & miss showers throughout the day. Rainfall amounts will stay under 0.25″ with some locations staying completely dry. High near 60F. Low 46F. Wind SE turning SW at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25.

THURSDAY: Sun & clouds. Breezy & cooler. High 54F. Low 36F. Wind WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny clear skies will help temperatures get close to near freezing by Saturday morning. High 50F. Low 33F. Wind WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures will cool down into the 40s by the end of the workweek thanks to Monday and Wednesday’s frontal systems with overnight lows reaching back to the freezing mark over the weekend. No big cool-down or snow in the forecast leading up to Thanksgiving week.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after body found near Darden Road walking trail
Police release new details on deadly shooting at Beacon Heights Apartments
Bicyclist dies in Buchanan Township crash
The mugshot of Joseph Williams
Man charged with murder in deadly Beacon Heights stabbing
Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is escorted...
Civil attorneys for Delphi murders suspect ask Indiana Supreme Court to remove judge, reinstate defense attorneys

Latest News

First Alert Weather: Soggy Sunday, Wintry Mix Possible Halloween
First Alert Weather: Soggy Sunday, Wintry Mix Possible Halloween
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Turning warmer on Thursday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Showers and clouds, but staying warm
First Alert Weather - Saturday, September 16, 2023
First Alert Forecast: Comfy Saturday; Clouds and some rain Sunday