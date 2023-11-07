First Alert Weather: Less wind for Tuesday. Shower chance midweek

Who still has A LOT of leaves to clean up?



Tuesday will be a great day to take care of the leaves. More wind returns Wednesday and Thursday.#INwx #MIwx #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/3eZZeW33Tu — Andrew Whitmyer (@AWhitmyer) November 7, 2023

TUESDAY: Far less wind expected Tuesday compared to gusts of 30-40 mph Monday. Sun & clouds. High near 55F. Low 44F. Wind NW at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with hit & miss showers throughout the day. Rainfall amounts will stay under 0.25″ with some locations staying completely dry. High near 60F. Low 46F. Wind SE turning SW at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25.

THURSDAY: Sun & clouds. Breezy & cooler. High 54F. Low 36F. Wind WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny clear skies will help temperatures get close to near freezing by Saturday morning. High 50F. Low 33F. Wind WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures will cool down into the 40s by the end of the workweek thanks to Monday and Wednesday’s frontal systems with overnight lows reaching back to the freezing mark over the weekend. No big cool-down or snow in the forecast leading up to Thanksgiving week.

