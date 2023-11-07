Advertise With Us

Elkhart police officer injured after gunfire on Franklin Street

Franklin Street police incident
A photo of the scene in Elkhart.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after repeated gunfire from an Elkhart home injured a police officer on Monday night.

According to the Elkhart Police Department, regional SWAT were called to the 700 block of W. Franklin Street to serve a warrant around 10 p.m. That’s when police say residents inside the house began shooting at approaching officers.

One officer was taken to the hospital after being shot, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say all residents in the home have been arrested.

Watch our on-scene coverage below:

A map of where the incident allegedly occurred.
A map of where the incident allegedly occurred.(WNDU)

Stay with 16 News Now on air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after body found near Darden Road walking trail
Police release new details on deadly shooting at Beacon Heights Apartments
Bicyclist dies in Buchanan Township crash
The mugshot of Joseph Williams
Man charged with murder in deadly Beacon Heights stabbing
Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is escorted...
Civil attorneys for Delphi murders suspect ask Indiana Supreme Court to remove judge, reinstate defense attorneys

Latest News

Notre Dame men's basketball opens with close win over Niagara
Food Bank of Northern Indiana announces turkey distribution list for Thanksgiving
Students march, perform to end gun violence at South Bend Civic Theatre
United, Gold credit unions to merge