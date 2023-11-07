Elkhart police officer injured after gunfire on Franklin Street

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after repeated gunfire from an Elkhart home injured a police officer on Monday night.

According to the Elkhart Police Department, regional SWAT were called to the 700 block of W. Franklin Street to serve a warrant around 10 p.m. That’s when police say residents inside the house began shooting at approaching officers.

One officer was taken to the hospital after being shot, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say all residents in the home have been arrested.

