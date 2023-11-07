Elkhart officer released from hospital after getting shot in SWAT standoff

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart police officer is recovering after he was shot Monday night during a SWAT standoff.

According to the Elkhart Police Department, officers were serving a warrant at a home in the 700 block of W. Franklin Street around 10 p.m. when someone inside the home began shooting at them.

One SWAT officer, identified as EPD Cpl. Jonathon Carver, was shot. Carver was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Cpl. Jonathon Carver
Cpl. Jonathon Carver(Elkhart Police Department)

Officers eventually made their way inside the home around 1 a.m. and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. He is not being identified at this time.

Police say all other residents inside the home were “secured.” No other injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Watch our on-scene coverage below:

A map of where the incident allegedly occurred.
A map of where the incident allegedly occurred.(WNDU)

Stay with 16 News Now on air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Ask the Doctor: November 7, 2023

Ask the Doctor: Arthritis, altitude sickness, lower back pain

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

News

Ask the Doctor: November 7, 2023

Ask the Doctor: November 7, 2023

Updated: 22 minutes ago

Crime

David Hagedorn

Man arrested, charged in stabbing on Miami Street

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
David Hagedorn, 49, has been charged with battery by means of a deadly weapon and aggravated battery.

News

Elkhart police officer shot while serving warrant

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

High School

Lou Harvey, a former Benton Harbor Area Schools coach and teacher, was honored in August 2020...

Longtime Benton Harbor teacher, coach Lou Harvey dies at 83

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Lou Harvey died on Saturday.

News

It’s that time, Election Day 2023, and the voting has already started happening around the...

Polls open for 2023 municipal elections across Michiana

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Its election Day 2023, and even though this is not a presidential election, it’s these municipal elections that determine the leaders who are deserving of representing our homes.

News

United Federal Credit Union to merge with Pennsylvania-based credit company

United Federal Credit Union to merge with Pennsylvania-based credit company

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The joint credit union will serve more than $196,000 people across seven states, including right here in Indiana and Michigan.

Crash

Edwardsburg man dies in New Buffalo Twp. motorcycle crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The crash happened Monday night at the T-intersection of W. US-12 and Red Arrow Highway.

News

Edwardsburg man dies in New Buffalo Twp. motorcycle crash

Updated: 6 hours ago

Forecast

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Less wind for Tuesday. Shower chance midweek

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
One more 60F temperature this week before we trend cooler for the weekend.