Elkhart officer released from hospital after getting shot in SWAT standoff

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart police officer is recovering after he was shot Monday night during a SWAT standoff.

According to the Elkhart Police Department, officers were serving a warrant at a home in the 700 block of W. Franklin Street around 10 p.m. when someone inside the home began shooting at them.

One SWAT officer, identified as EPD Cpl. Jonathon Carver, was shot. Carver was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Cpl. Jonathon Carver (Elkhart Police Department)

Officers eventually made their way inside the home around 1 a.m. and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. He is not being identified at this time.

Police say all other residents inside the home were “secured.” No other injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Watch our on-scene coverage below:

A map of where the incident allegedly occurred. (WNDU)

Stay with 16 News Now on air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.