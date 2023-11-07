Edwardsburg man dies in New Buffalo Twp. motorcycle crash

NEW BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - An Edwardsburg man has died after deputies say he crashed a motorcycle on Monday night in New Buffalo Township.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says the crash was brought to their attention around 9:25 p.m. when an off-duty deputy noticed a motorcycle on its side and well off the roadway in the area of W. US-12 and Red Arrow Highway.

When an on-duty deputy arrived at the scene, they found the motorcyclist in a grassy area. Despite the efforts of first responders and medical personnel, the motorcyclist died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office has not identified the motorcyclist at this time, but says he is a 45-year-old from Edwardsburg. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.

The crash remains under investigation, but investigators believe the motorcycle left the roadway and struck a traffic sign.

If you witnessed this crash, you’re asked to call the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office at 269-983-7141.

