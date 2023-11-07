Advertise With Us

East Goshen placed under boil water advisory

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A portion of the city of Goshen has been placed under a water boil advisory on Tuesday afternoon.

The boil advisory applies to anyone living between Blackport Drive and S. 29th Street. According to city officials, the boil advisory has been put in place as a precautionary measure after a water main valve was shut off to repair a hydrant valve.

Per the precaution, the city says that the water is tested in cycles of 24 hours to ensure that there are no contaminants present.

Under a boil water advisory, residents should:

  • Use bottled or boiled water for drinking and to prepare and cook food.
  • If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for one minute. After boiling, allow the water to cool before use.
  • Boil tap water even if it is filtered.
  • Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.
  • Conserve water and only use what is necessary for household and personal needs.

The city says that the water is still safe for showering and flushing toilets.

A map of the affected area, as well as the city’s press release, is enclosed below:

A map of the affected area.
A map of the affected area.(WNDU)

