Ask the Doctor: Arthritis, altitude sickness, lower back pain

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Question #1: “Dr. Bob, for patients who may just be starting to deal with arthritis in the knee or hip, can you explain what they might expect?”

DR. BOB : When arthritis is due to wear and tear, which we call osteoarthritis, it is really a lifestyle problem. What I mean by that is it is not something that is going to threaten your life, but it can be very bothersome.

The way we manage osteoarthritis is a stepwise approach. What prompts going from one step to the next is whether your symptoms are controlled.

The first step is basic — Tylenol, stretches, icing, and staying active. If that isn’t working, you can try a medicine like ibuprofen.

After that, usually the next step is either a cortisone shot or physical therapy.

Finally, the last step is considering a joint replacement

Question #2: “If I am traveling somewhere with high altitude, do I need to worry about altitude sickness?”

DR. BOB : When we go to higher altitudes, there is less oxygen in the air. This leads to less oxygen coming into our body.

As our body tries to deal with this problem, we can often feel ill with headaches, fatigue and shortness of breath.

The risk of developing symptoms is based on how high you go and how quickly you reach the height. If you gradually increase your altitude, your body can compensate.

There are some medications that can be taken to help reduce the chance of altitude sickness. If you are concerned about upcoming travel, you can discuss with your doctor whether you would need medication.

Question #3: “Doctor, I have a lot of tension in my lower back. Do you know what I can do for long-term relief and to keep it from coming back?”

DR. BOB : Back pain can be very complex. It can be related to joints, bones, muscles, or nerves.

Assuming you have generic back pain that is related to the muscles in your back, the long-term fix is to try to improve the strength of your muscles and your flexibility.

Oftentimes, low back pain comes from being overweight and having weak muscles in their abdomen and back.

The best way to improve this is to start a regular exercise and stretching routine. Programs such as Pilates or yoga combine these practices and can be very helpful in improving pain.

