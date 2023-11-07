1 killed after police pursuit over stolen car leads to crash on US-12

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person has been killed after a police pursuit over a stolen car resulted in a crash on U.S. 12.

According to the Indiana State Police, the Porter County Sheriff’s Department was in pursuit of a stolen westbound Toyota Rav4 near the area of Pines. Police say the pursuit continued until the suspected vehicle crossed the center of the roadway and struck a Pontiac Vibe just west of State Road 49.

The driver of the Pontiac was killed in the crash. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

The driver of the stolen Toyota was taken into custody.

The Porter County Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigation of what the Indiana State Police is calling a “tragic incident.”

