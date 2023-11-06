Voters take advantage of early voting on Super Sunday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was Winston Churchill who famously said democracy is the worst form of government, except for all those other forms that have been tried from time to time.

Municipal General Election Day in Indiana is this Tuesday, but on Sunday in South Bend, it was a hearty endorsement of democracy as many local candidates and voters participated in the Super Sunday nonpartisan early voting event.

With the St. Joseph County-City Building serving as the backdrop, local politicians stood outside, carrying signs, wearing campaign buttons, asking locals for their vote.

“It’s critical to local elections need every citizen to come out and vote today, tomorrow, and Tuesday,” said South Bend Common Council Member Rachel Tomas Morgan (D). “The decisions that local officials make impact our resident’s daily lives, and we need your say; your vote is your voice.”

Standing next to each other, a local Democrat and a local Republican wanted to show that our political differences don’t mean that we can’t be neighborly or friendly to each other.

“But these local elections affect our every day, like Rachel said earlier, and we need to have your vote,” said South Bend Common Council Candidate Rhonda Richards (R). “We don’t know how to represent you if we don’t have you out here voting for us and picking the right people to stand for you.”

Inside the County-City Building, voters took advantage of early voting on Super Sunday.

“It’s our civic duty; it’s something that we as Americans have the right to do, to voice our opinion on who we elect for office, so we decided to come and do that,” said Super Sunday voter Keith Meola. “It’s important that we elect the people that we want to run our local government.”

It is a good reminder that if you want something done in the community, it starts at the ballot box.

“It’s hard to complain about anything that’s going on in our area if we’re not going to stand up and vote for people that are going to make a change, or people we agree with, so everybody needs to vote,” said Super Sunday voter Anne Meola.

Keep in mind that you do need to bring a valid ID issued by the state of Indiana or the U.S. Government.

It should have your name conforming to the record on file with your voter registration and your picture.

If you missed early voting Sunday, there’s still a chance to cast your ballot Monday from 8 a.m. to noon at the County-City Building or this Tuesday on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 26 voting center locations throughout St. Joseph County.

