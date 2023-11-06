Advertise With Us

Robbery plan thwarted when suspects didn’t know how to drive victim’s stick shift, police say

St. Louis police said the suspects did not know how to drive the victim’s manual transmission...
St. Louis police said the suspects did not know how to drive the victim’s manual transmission car, so they gave up and ran away.(Joaquín Corbalán via Canva)
By KMOV Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) – Two armed robbery suspects left empty-handed in St. Louis on Saturday night because they did not know how to drive a car with a stick shift, police said.

According to a police incident report, the victim – a 23-year-old man – had arranged to meet a woman he met on Instagram at Tower Grove Park.

The two of them were walking on a pathway through the park when two unknown men appeared, held the 23-year-old man at gunpoint and forced him to take them to his car.

The suspects told the victim they were going to have him withdraw money from an ATM and told him to get into the passenger seat of his car.

One suspect got into the driver’s seat, and the other sat in the back.

Police said, however, the suspects did not know how to drive the victim’s manual transmission car, so they gave up and ran away.

Police are still looking for the people invovled.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in stabbing at Beacon Heights Apartments
Juwan Dockery
Suspect arrested, charged in deadly shooting at Beacon Heights Apartments
Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman (10) looks on before an NCAA college football game against...
What went wrong for the Irish against Clemson?
A picture of the fake photo IDs provided by the Roseland Police Department.
Police issue over 70 citations for underage drinking at Cheers Pub
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

Latest News

The coyote is believed to be a healthy, young male that was likely recently kicked out of his...
Wild coyote makes himself at home on family’s patio furniture
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with leaders from the Western Hemisphere for the inaugural...
LIVE: ‘Amtrak Joe’ Biden touts $16 billion for passenger rail projects near his home in Delaware
Robert E. Crimo Jr., waits to leave after an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse, Friday,...
Father of July 4th parade shooting suspect pleads guilty to misdemeanors linked to son’s gun license
The former president is testifying in a New York courtroom on Monday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
RAW: Trump leaves trial, doesn't answer questions
First Alert Weather - Monday, November 6, 2023