Prairie Bells handbell choir raising funds for Reins of Life at next show

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Prairie Bells Community Handbell Choir rang their bells Sunday to be keenly felt by all who could hear the resulting peal.

The ladies of Prairie Bells held a rehearsal for their show, “Music Through the Years,” next Sunday at the Mishawaka First United Methodist Church. The Bells will be celebrating the upcoming holidays, playing tunes from movies, church hymns and Christmas songs.

There is no admission fee. Instead, a collection will be taken during the performance for Reins of Life, who offer therapeutic horseback riding therapy to children and adults with disabilities.

“Our goal is to share music with others and also to be able to hold concerts where we’re raising funds for organizations or charities in the area,” said Becky Wasio, director of the Prairie Bells Community Handbell Choir. “So, it’s really kind of a win-win for everyone. Enjoying music and helping out an organization or charity.”

Doors open at 5 p.m. next Sunday, Nov. 12. The ringing begins at 5:30 p.m.

The Mishawaka First United Methodist Church is located at 201 E. 3rd Street. For more information on the show, click here.

