Police release new details on deadly shooting at Beacon Heights Apartments

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re learning more about what led up to a deadly shooting last Friday at Beacon Heights Apartments.

Officers were called around 8:30 a.m. to the 3400 block Curtiss Drive to investigate a possible shooting. When they arrived, they found Khalyiah Bell, 25, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Over the weekend, Juwan Dockery, 22, was arrested and charged with Bell’s murder.

According to charging documents, police interviewed a witness under the age of 18 who said that Dockery had been staying at the apartment for approximately four days and had been arguing with Bell. They said they heard a gunshot overnight and found Bell dead and her car keys and car missing.

Another witness told police they heard fighting overnight from inside Bell’s apartment and heard a gunshot outside of the apartment, which police say was confirmed by ShotSpotter, video surveillance, and a spent shell casing that was found near the front door of Bell’s apartment. The same witness reportedly later heard a gunshot inside the apartment and saw the victim’s car leave the complex.

A third witness told police that Dockery had been dating Bell and that Bell had recently tried to end the relationship due to abuse. They also said it was common for Dockery to drive Bell’s car, which police said he was seen leaving the complex in on security footage after the shooting.

A fourth witness identified Dockery as a person who is regularly at Bells’s residence and regularly drives her car.

According to charging documents, Bell started recording an interaction with Dockery and posted it live online. Police say this happened approximately 30-35 minutes after Dockery shot one round on the front porch of the apartment.

During the recording, police say there is an altercation and Bell is heard arguing with a male she called “Juwan” on the video. The male called Bell by her name and demanded to know where his gun was.

“Juwan” then reportedly threatened to shoot Bell and a noise consistent with a gunshot could be heard. The male then became frantic, yelling Bell’s name. Bell was not heard again on the video.

The third witness confirmed with police that the male voice in the video is Dockery.

Dockery was charged on Saturday with murder and a firearm enhancement. The sentencing range for murder is 45 to 65 years, while the sentencing range for the firearm enhancement is five to 20 years.

Dockery is currently being held at the St. Joseph County Jail with no bond and is expected to be arraigned on Monday afternoon.

You can read the probable cause affidavit in its entirety below:

