Police investigating after body found near Darden Road walking trail

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating after it says a body was found near a walking trail Monday morning.

Officers were called around 7 a.m. to a walking trail near the Darden Road bridge over the St. Joseph River after a neighbor discovered what appeared to be a person laying along the trail.

Police have not identified the person at this time. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

St. Joseph County police detectives are currently investigating the death. If you have any information, you’re asked to call St. Joseph County police at 574-235-9569.

