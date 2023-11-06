Police investigating after body found along Darden Road walking trail

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating after it says a body was found along a walking trail Monday morning.

Officers were called around 7 a.m. to a walking trail near the Darden Road bridge over the St. Joseph River after a neighbor discovered what appeared to be a person laying along the trail.

St. Joseph County police detectives are currently investigating the death. An autopsy will be scheduled sometime within the next couple of days.

Police have not identified the person at this time.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call St. Joseph County police at 574-235-9569.

