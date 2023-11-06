Medical Moment: The lung cancer treatment providing home accessibility

(WNDU) - 13% of all cancer diagnoses are lung cancer.

In fact, more than 200,000 people a year are diagnosed with it, and despite medical advancements, it’s still one of the deadliest cancers.

Now, doctors are not only battling this disease at the hospital but taking the fight right into the patient’s own home. Lung cancer can literally take your breath away. Despite chemo, radiation, and immunotherapy, it is still one of the hardest cancers to treat.

“Within lung cancer diagnosis, about 60% of the people are diagnosed with advanced disease,” said Dr. Ticiana Leal, an oncologist at Winship Cancer Institute. “85% of patients have non-small cell lung cancer, which is the most common type.”

Emory University oncologist Ticiana Leal is leading the lunar trial, a phase three clinical trial for stage four non-small cell lung cancer patients. It uses an at-home wearable device to zap cancer cells. It’s called Tumor Treating Fields therapy.

“Tumor Treating Fields are electric fields that exert physical forces on electrically charged components of cells,” Dr. Leal explained.

Tumor Treating Fields therapy is already being used for glioblastomas and mesothelioma. For lung cancer, it uses low-intensity electrical fields delivered through a wearable device.

“Patients wear two pairs of arrays,” Dr. Leal continued.

The arrays then transmit mild electric fields, disrupting cell division and preventing the growth of cancer cells. The arrays are worn for 18 hours a day.

“That means that patients are wearing at home, but they’re also taking it with them wherever they go,” Dr. Leal said.

Researchers found that combining the Fields therapy with chemo or immunotherapy resulted in an eight-month improvement in overall survival.

“I think this is a, potentially, paradigm shift in how we treat lung cancer,” Dr. Leal finished.

Next to a cure, this treatment gives patients what they want most - more time. The most common side effect of the treatment seems to be dermatitis, or a rash. It’s also important to note that the treatment has yet to be approved by the FDA. The hope is that approval will happen in the coming year.

Researchers are also looking at using Tumor Treating Fields therapy to fight liver and pancreatic cancers.

