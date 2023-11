Food Bank of Northern Indiana announces turkey distribution list for Thanksgiving

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thanksgiving is a time for family to rejoice, and the last thing anyone wants to worry about is putting food on the table.

However, it’s a reality for many.

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana partnered with WNDU via our Turkeys on the Table Challenge to provide turkeys to families in need. The turkeys are free of charge and are first come, first served, while supplies last. The distribution is limited to one turkey per household.

Distributions are drive-through, and those who attend are asked to remain in their vehicle with their trunk open.

The turkey distribution list :

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 – Kosciusko County

Turkey distribution is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. while supplies last

Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, 1400 E. Smith St., Warsaw

This distribution is expected to serve up to 400 households

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 – Kosciusko County

Turkey distribution is from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. EST while supplies last

Gospel Hill Church, 303 S. Jefferson, Silver Lake

This distribution is expected to serve up to 150 households

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 – LaPorte County

Turkey distribution is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. CST while supplies last

Marquette Mall, 201 W. U.S. 20, Michigan City

This distribution is expected to serve 500 households

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 – LaPorte County

Turkey distribution is from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. CST while supplies last

LaPorte Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge St., LaPorte

This distribution is expected to serve 250 households

Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023 – Starke County

Turkey distribution is from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. CST while supplies last

Knox United Methodist Church, 201 S. Shield St., Knox

This distribution is expected to serve 250 households

Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023 – Marshall County

Turkey distribution is from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EST while supplies last

Argos United Methodist Church, 570 N. Michigan St., Argos

This distribution is expected to serve 200 households

Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023 – Marshall County

Turkey distribution is from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. EST while supplies last

Bourbon Helping Hands, 204 N. Washington St., Bourbon

This distribution is expected to serve 150 households

Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 – Kosciusko County

Turkey distribution is from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EST while supplies last

Helping Hands, 10072 W. 600 South, Mentone

This distribution is expected to serve 100 households.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 – Kosciusko County

Turkey distribution is from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. EST while supplies last

Leesburg Grace Brethren Church, 101 W. School St., Leesburg

This distribution is expected to serve 100 households.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 – St. Joseph County

Turkey distribution is from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. EST while supplies last

Twin Branch Bible Church, 3807 Vistula Rd., Mishawaka

This distribution is expected to serve 150 households

Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 – St. Joseph County

Turkey distribution is from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. EST while supplies last

North Liberty Church of Christ, 65225 State Road 23, North Liberty

This distribution is expected to serve 200 households

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 – St. Joseph County

Turkey distribution is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. EST while supplies last

Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin St., South Bend

This distribution is expected to serve 500 households

Monday, Nov. 13, 2023 – Elkhart County

Turkey distribution is from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. while supplies last

Hawthorne Elementary School, 501 Lusher Ave., Elkhart

This distribution is expected to serve 300 households

Monday, Nov. 13, 2023 – Elkhart County

Turkey distribution is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST while supplies last

Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway East, Goshen

This distribution is expected to serve 250 households

Monday, Nov. 13, 2023 – Elkhart County

Turkey distribution is from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EST while supplies last

The HUB (formerly Bristol Community Food Pantry), 101 W. Vistula St., Bristol

This distribution is expected to serve 200 households

Monday, Nov. 13, 2023 – Elkhart County

Turkey distribution is from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. EST while supplies last

Wakarusa Missionary Church, 202 W. Waterford St., Wakarusa

This distribution is expected to serve 200 households

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023 – Starke County

Turkey distribution is from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. CST while supplies last

St. Peter Lutheran Church, 810 W. Talmer Ave., North Judson

This distribution is expected to serve 200 households

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023 – LaPorte County

Turkey distribution is from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. CST while supplies last

Kingsford Heights Community Center, 515 Wayland Rd., Kingsford Heights

This distribution is expected to serve 250 households

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023 – Marshall County

Turkey distribution is from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EST while supplies last

Jane’s Park Playground, 600 Woodies Lane, Bremen

This distribution is expected to serve 150 households

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023 – Marshall County

Turkey distribution is from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. EST while supplies last

Plymouth Parks, 1660 N. Michigan St., Plymouth

This distribution is expected to serve 250 households and will take place by the pool parking lot

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023 – Elkhart County

Turkey distribution is from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EST while supplies last

Shepherd’s Cove Food Pantry, 1010 E. Mishawaka Ave., Elkhart

This distribution is expected to serve 250 households

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023 – Elkhart County

Turkey distribution is from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. EST while supplies last

Mary Beck Elementary School, 818 McDonald St., Elkhart

This distribution is expected to serve 250 households and will take place on the east side of McDonald Street

Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 – St. Joseph County

Turkey distribution is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. EST while supplies last

Ozark Pawn, 1006 S. Merrifield Ave., Mishawaka

This distribution is expected to serve 500 households

Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 – St. Joseph County

Turkey distribution is from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. EST while supplies last

Walker Field Park, 2198 S. Walnut St., South Bend

This distribution is expected to serve 200 households

Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 – LaPorte County

Turkey distribution is from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. CST while supplies last

LaPorte County Fairgrounds, 2581 W. IN-2, LaPorte

This distribution is expected to serve 250 households

Thursday, November 16, 2023 – LaPorte County

Turkey distribution is from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. CST while supplies last

Community Food Pantry of Galena, Hudson, Kankakee, and Wills Township, 3444 E. U.S. 20 – 350 East, Rolling Prairie

This distribution is expected to serve 100 households

Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 – St. Joseph County

Turkey distribution is from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. EST while supplies last

Former Bargain Lane Parking Lot. 1302 Elwood Ave., South Bend

This distribution is expected to serve 250 households

Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 – LaPorte County

Turkey distribution is from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. CST while supplies last

H.O.P.E. Building, 222 McClelland Ave., Michigan City

This distribution is expected to serve 250 households

Monday, Nov. 20, 2023 – St. Joseph County

Turkey distribution is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST while supplies last

South Bend Cubs, 501 W. South St., South Bend

This distribution is expected to serve 500 households

