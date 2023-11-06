First Alert Weather: VERY Windy Monday, A Few Rain Chances In The Morning

MONDAY: VERY gusty winds in the morning, slowly tapering off in the afternoon, a few showers could pop up as the front passes in the late morning. Low 45F. High 64F. Winds SW 25-30 mph gusting to 40. Rain chances 30%.

TUESDAY: A slightly cooler day with a mix of sun and clouds. Low 46F. High 56F. Winds N 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain chances return into the mix, with another cold front moving through. Low 42F. High 59F. Winds E 15-25 mph. Rain chances 40%.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures will cool down into the 40s by the end of the workweek thanks to Monday and Wednesday’s frontal systems with overnight lows reaching back to the freezing mark over the weekend. Clear skies will prevail for the weekend despite the return of the chill.

