Decision 2023: Municipal General Election Results

(WNDU) - The results are in from Election Day here in Michiana!

(Notes: * = incumbent, winners in bold)

INDIANA

St. Joseph County

South Bend Mayor

James Mueller (D)* - 7,877 (73%)

Desmont Upchurch (R) - 2,938 (27%)

South Bend Clerk

Bianca Tirado (D) - 7,322 (67%)

Tina Wilson (R) - 3,528 (33%)

South Bend Common Council At-Large

There were three open seats in this race.

Karen White (D)* 7,172 (27%)

Rachel Tomas Morgan (D)* - 6,781 (25%)

Oliver Davis (D) - 6,740 (25%)

Rhonda Richards (R) - 3,368 (13%)

Heidi Sunje Bell (R) - 2,653 (10%)

South Bend Common Council District 2

Ophelia Gooden-Rodgers (D) - 936 (83%)

Roosevelt Lorenzo Stewart (R) - 190 (17%)

South Bend Common Council District 3

Sharon McBride (D)* - 1,125 (66%)

Sonia Perez (R) - 589 (34%)

South Bend Common Council District 5

Sherry Bolden-Simpson (D) - 1,413 (51%)

Eli Wax (R)* - 1,376 (49%)

Roseland Clerk-Treasurer

Shane Williams-Inez (O) - 44 (56%)

Elizabeth McCombs (D) - 35 (44%)

Roseland Town Council At-Large

There were two open seats in this race.

Mike Schalk (O) - 47 (31%)

Ryan Catanzarite (O) - 41 (27%)

Julie Mudrovich (D)* - 33 (22%)

Robin Ackerson (D) - 32 (21%)

Osceola Clerk-Treasurer

Christina (Tina) Miller (R) - 114 (69%)

Denise Thornburg (D)* - 51 (31%)

Osceola Town Council At-Large

There were three open seats in this race.

Nicholas Hanlon (R)* - 110 (30%)

Peter Quist (R) - 102 (28%)

Joseph Nehls (R)* - 94 (26%)

Michael Hilbert (D) - 57 (16%)

Mishawaka Clerk

Debbie Ladyga-Block (D)* - 2,982 (55%)

Louann Hazen (R) - 2,460 (45%)

Mishawaka Common Council At-Large

There were three open seats in this race.

Gregg Hixenbaugh (D)* - 2,785 (19%)

Matt Mammolenti (D)* - 2,785 (19%)

Lacy Hahn (D) - 2,565 (17%)

Maggie Demaegd (R)* - 2,365 (16%)

Ashley Portolese-Miller (R) - 2,253 (15%)

Gloria Niedbalski (R) - 2,015 (14%)

Mishawaka Common Council District 1

Dale (Woody) Emmons (D)* - 508 (60%)

Debi Tassell-Weber (R) - 335 (40%)

Mishawaka Common Council District 2

Matt Carroll (D) - 591 (42%)

Mike Bellovich (R)* - 538 (48%)

Mishawaka Common Council District 4

Kate Voelker (R)* - 434 (51%)

Shelli Treely (D) - 418 (49%)

Elkhart County

Elkhart Common Council At-Large

There were three open seats in this race.

Alex Holtz (D) - 1,902 (18%)

Arvis Dawson (D)* - 1,832 (17%)

Tonda Hines (D) - 1,828 (17%)

Lewis Anne Deputy (R)* - 1,814 (17%)

Megan Deputy Baughman (R)* - 1,783 (17%)

Patricia Garcia Stiles (R) - 1,582 (15%)

Elkhart Common Council 1st District

Aaron Mishler (D)* - 491 (50%)

Nicole Read (R) - 485 (50%)

Elkhart Common Council 3rd District

David Henke (R)* - 697 (61%)

David Polaski (D) - 454 (39%)

Elkhart Common Council 4th District

Dwight Fish (D)* - 220 (63%)

Jerry Abell (R) - 131 (37%)

Elkhart Common Council 5th District

H. Brent Curry (D)* - 265 (63%)

Nathan Whidden (R) - 154 (37%)

Elkhart Common Council 6th District

LaTonya King (D)* - 340 (67%)

Davis Wheeler (R) - 167 (33%)

Goshen Mayor

Gina Leichty (D) - 3,095 (54%)

Benjamin Rogers (R) - 2,628 (46%)

Goshen Clerk-Treasurer

Richard Aguirre (D)* - 2,993 (52%)

Zack Bontrager (R) - 2,710 (48%)

Goshen Common Council At-Large

There were two open seats in this race.

Brett Weddell (R)* - 2,944 (28%)

Linda Gerber (D) - 2,818 (26%)

Sandra Rodriguez-McMasters (D) - 2,553 (24%)

Erica Emanuel (R) - 2,319 (22%)

Goshen Common Council 1st District

Donald Riegsecker (R)* - 358 (61%)

Matt Fisher (D) - 226 (39%)

Goshen Common Council 2nd District

Douglas Nisley (R)* - 872 (62%)

Rachael Mercado (D) - 540 (38%)

Goshen Common Council 3rd District

Matthew Schrock (R)* - 378 (58%)

Shannan Martin (D) - 273 (42%)

Goshen Common Council 4th District

Megan Eichorn (D)* - 945 (63%)

Kellam Venosky (R) - 566 (37%)

Goshen Common Council 5th District

Phil Lederach (D) - 976 (63%)

Colin Yoder (R) - 578 (37%)

Nappanee Common Council 3rd District

Amy Rosa (R)* - 323 (84%)

Charlie Burkley (D) - 62 (16%)

Bristol Clerk-Treasurer

Cathy Antonelli (D)* - 141 (63%)

Jamie Kochanowski (R) - 84 (37%)

Bristol Town Council At-Large

There were three open seats in this race.

Douglas DeSmith (R)* - 160 (26%)

Jeff Beachy (R)* - 152 (24%)

Raymond Rentfrow Jr. (R) - 150 (24%)

Diane Smith (D) - 58 (9%)

Maryellen Baker (D) - 57 (9%)

Janice Terry (D) - 50 (8%)

Millersburg Town Council Ward 2

Dana Rutter (R) - 41 (84%)

Chris Lanpher (D) - 8 (16%)

Wakarusa Town Council Ward 2

Randall Mitschelen (R) - 210 (78%)

Scott Weldy (D) - 60 (22%)

Fulton County

Rochester Clerk-Treasurer

Beth Stocking (R) - 364 (51%)

Shoda Beehler (D)* - 349 (49%)

Rochester Common Council District 5

John Garrett (R)* - 198 (74%)

Joshua Zehner (D) - 70 (26%)

LaPorte County

LaPorte Mayor

Tom Dermody (R)* - 1,543 (72%)

Ron Zimmer (D) - 608 (28%)

LaPorte Common Council At-Large

There were two open seats in this race.

Tim Franke (R)* - 1,255 (32%)

Lauren Huffman (R) - 983 (25%)

Kim Noe (D) - 870 (22%)

Susan Antoszewski (D) - 765 (20%)

LaPorte Common Council 5th Ward

Laura Konieczny (R)* - 388 (66%)

Joseph Mrozinske (D) - 197 (34%)

Michigan City Mayor

Angie Nelson-Deuitch (D) - 2,887 (64%)

Duane Parry (R)* - 1,463 (33%)

Mike Walker (L) - 148 (3%)

Michigan City Common Council At-Large

There were three open seats in this race.

Don Pryzbylinski (D)* - 2,838 (25%)

Vidya Kora (D)* - 2,526 (23%)

Bryant Dabney (D) - 2,370 (21%)

Elizabeth Bergeron (R) - 1,283 (21%)

Ian Osborne (R) - 1,280 (11%)

Jason Straton (R) - 894 (8%)

Michigan City Common Council 1st Ward

Greg Coulter (D) - 469 (56%)

Rodney McCormick Sr. (I) - 240 (29%)

Roger Willoughby (R) - 126 (15%)

Michigan City Common Council 2nd Ward

Daisy Lee (D) - 461 (66%)

John Haynes (R) - 239 (34%)

Michigan City Common Council 5th Ward

Tracie Tillman (D)* - 459 (63%)

Philip Grams (R) - 265 (37%)

Michigan City Common Council 6th Ward

Nancy Moldenhauer (D) - 570 (64%)

Socrates Gray (R) - 318 (36%)

Marshall County

Plymouth Mayor

Robert Listenberger (D) - 732 (51%)

Greg Compton (R) - 714 (49%)

Plymouth Common Council At-Large

There were three open seats in this race.

Linda Starr (R) - 779 (20%)

David Morrow (D) - 707 (18%)

Kayla Krathwohl (R) - 672 (17%)

Jeff Houin (D)* - 654 (17%)

Brandon Richie (R) - 612 (16%)

Jennifer Fonseca (D) - 436 (11%)

Plymouth Common Council District 1

Duane Culp (R)* - 126 (63%)

Megan Rogers (D) - 73 (37%)

Plymouth Common Council District 2

Don Ecker Jr. (R)* - 232 (68%)

Cayetano (Cooky) Olivarez Jr. (D) - 110 (32%)

Plymouth Common Council District 3

Shiloh Carothers Miller (D)* - 209 (55%)

Andrew Atkins (R) - 174 (45%)

Plymouth Common Council District 4

Randy Longanecker (R)* - 302 (59%)

Cathy Huff Wraight (D) - 208 (41%)

Argos Town Council At-Large

There were three open seats in this race.

Charles Randy Snead (R)* - 67 (29%)

Shawn Harley (D)* - 59 (26%)

Robert Byers (R) - 56 (25%)

Gary Schue (D)* - 46 (20%)

Bourbon Town Council At-Large

There were two open seats in this race.

Jonah Best (D) - 101 (34%)

Terry Clemens (R)* - 99 (34%)

Spencer Standley (R) - 94 (32%)

Culver Town Council At-Large

There were three open seats in this race.

Dana Neer (R) - 154 (27%)

Sally Ricciardi (R)* - 152 (26%)

Ginny Bess Munroe (R)* - 147 (26%)

Richard West (D)* - 121 (21%)

Starke County

Knox Mayor

Dennis Estok (D)* - 486 (70%)

Kay Gudeman (R) - 209 (30%)

Knox Common Council At-Large

Sherry Cowen (D)* - 366 (55%)

Tona Miller (R) - 305 (45%)

Knox Common Council District 2

Travis Schieber (R) - 351 (53%)

Ronald Parker (D)* - 317 (47%)

Knox Common Council District 3

Jeff Berg (D)* - 388 (58%)

Linda Vannorman (R) - 278 (42%)

Knox Common Council District 4

Bill Gustafson (D)* - 365 (54%)

Austin Fletcher (R) - 315 (46%)

MICHIGAN

Berrien County

Benton Harbor Mayor

Marcus Muhammad* - 483 (57%)

Gwen Johnson - 361 (43%)

Benton Harbor Commissioner At-Large

There were two open seats in this race.

Edward Isom* - 403 (28%)

Emma Kinnard - 356 (25%)

Mary Alice Adams* - 340 (24%)

Shaquille Turner - 322 (23%)

St. Joseph City Commissioner

There were three open seats in this race.

Brook Thomas* - 474 (23%)

Tess Ulrey - 401 (19%)

Michael Fernandez - 381 (18%)

Chris Lannert - 341 (16%)

David James Yardley - 262 (13%)

Shawn Osburn - 229 (11%)

Benton Harbor Operating Millage Renewal

Yes - 417 (52%)

No - 389 (48%)

Weesaw Township Fire Department Millage

Yes - 197 (83%)

No - 41 (17%)

Watervliet Schools Bond Proposal

No - 703 (56%)

Yes - 542 (44%)

Cass County

Decatur Schools Bond Proposal

Yes - 385 (54%)

No - 331 (46%)

St. Joseph County

Three Rivers Mayor

Thomas J Lowry* - 479 (53%)

Vernis Mims Jr. - 428 (47%)

Three Rivers Commissioner At-Large

Torrey Brown* - 508 (61%)

Jason Reeves - 325 (39%)

Three Rivers Commissioner Ward 1

Pat Dane* - 455 (52%)

John Kish - 416 (48%)

Constantine Township Road Millage

No - 188 (55%)

Yes - 154 (45%)

