Decision 2023: Municipal General Election Results
(WNDU) - The results are in from Election Day here in Michiana!
The results from our featured races are listed below. You can also find them by clicking here.
(Notes: * = incumbent, winners in bold)
INDIANA
St. Joseph County
South Bend Mayor
James Mueller (D)* - 7,877 (73%)
Desmont Upchurch (R) - 2,938 (27%)
South Bend Clerk
Bianca Tirado (D) - 7,322 (67%)
Tina Wilson (R) - 3,528 (33%)
South Bend Common Council At-Large
There were three open seats in this race.
Karen White (D)* 7,172 (27%)
Rachel Tomas Morgan (D)* - 6,781 (25%)
Oliver Davis (D) - 6,740 (25%)
Rhonda Richards (R) - 3,368 (13%)
Heidi Sunje Bell (R) - 2,653 (10%)
South Bend Common Council District 2
Ophelia Gooden-Rodgers (D) - 936 (83%)
Roosevelt Lorenzo Stewart (R) - 190 (17%)
South Bend Common Council District 3
Sharon McBride (D)* - 1,125 (66%)
Sonia Perez (R) - 589 (34%)
South Bend Common Council District 5
Sherry Bolden-Simpson (D) - 1,413 (51%)
Eli Wax (R)* - 1,376 (49%)
Roseland Clerk-Treasurer
Shane Williams-Inez (O) - 44 (56%)
Elizabeth McCombs (D) - 35 (44%)
Roseland Town Council At-Large
There were two open seats in this race.
Mike Schalk (O) - 47 (31%)
Ryan Catanzarite (O) - 41 (27%)
Julie Mudrovich (D)* - 33 (22%)
Robin Ackerson (D) - 32 (21%)
Osceola Clerk-Treasurer
Christina (Tina) Miller (R) - 114 (69%)
Denise Thornburg (D)* - 51 (31%)
Osceola Town Council At-Large
There were three open seats in this race.
Nicholas Hanlon (R)* - 110 (30%)
Peter Quist (R) - 102 (28%)
Joseph Nehls (R)* - 94 (26%)
Michael Hilbert (D) - 57 (16%)
Mishawaka Clerk
Debbie Ladyga-Block (D)* - 2,982 (55%)
Louann Hazen (R) - 2,460 (45%)
Mishawaka Common Council At-Large
There were three open seats in this race.
Gregg Hixenbaugh (D)* - 2,785 (19%)
Matt Mammolenti (D)* - 2,785 (19%)
Lacy Hahn (D) - 2,565 (17%)
Maggie Demaegd (R)* - 2,365 (16%)
Ashley Portolese-Miller (R) - 2,253 (15%)
Gloria Niedbalski (R) - 2,015 (14%)
Mishawaka Common Council District 1
Dale (Woody) Emmons (D)* - 508 (60%)
Debi Tassell-Weber (R) - 335 (40%)
Mishawaka Common Council District 2
Matt Carroll (D) - 591 (42%)
Mike Bellovich (R)* - 538 (48%)
Mishawaka Common Council District 4
Kate Voelker (R)* - 434 (51%)
Shelli Treely (D) - 418 (49%)
Elkhart County
Elkhart Common Council At-Large
There were three open seats in this race.
Alex Holtz (D) - 1,902 (18%)
Arvis Dawson (D)* - 1,832 (17%)
Tonda Hines (D) - 1,828 (17%)
Lewis Anne Deputy (R)* - 1,814 (17%)
Megan Deputy Baughman (R)* - 1,783 (17%)
Patricia Garcia Stiles (R) - 1,582 (15%)
Elkhart Common Council 1st District
Aaron Mishler (D)* - 491 (50%)
Nicole Read (R) - 485 (50%)
Elkhart Common Council 3rd District
David Henke (R)* - 697 (61%)
David Polaski (D) - 454 (39%)
Elkhart Common Council 4th District
Dwight Fish (D)* - 220 (63%)
Jerry Abell (R) - 131 (37%)
Elkhart Common Council 5th District
H. Brent Curry (D)* - 265 (63%)
Nathan Whidden (R) - 154 (37%)
Elkhart Common Council 6th District
LaTonya King (D)* - 340 (67%)
Davis Wheeler (R) - 167 (33%)
Goshen Mayor
Gina Leichty (D) - 3,095 (54%)
Benjamin Rogers (R) - 2,628 (46%)
Goshen Clerk-Treasurer
Richard Aguirre (D)* - 2,993 (52%)
Zack Bontrager (R) - 2,710 (48%)
Goshen Common Council At-Large
There were two open seats in this race.
Brett Weddell (R)* - 2,944 (28%)
Linda Gerber (D) - 2,818 (26%)
Sandra Rodriguez-McMasters (D) - 2,553 (24%)
Erica Emanuel (R) - 2,319 (22%)
Goshen Common Council 1st District
Donald Riegsecker (R)* - 358 (61%)
Matt Fisher (D) - 226 (39%)
Goshen Common Council 2nd District
Douglas Nisley (R)* - 872 (62%)
Rachael Mercado (D) - 540 (38%)
Goshen Common Council 3rd District
Matthew Schrock (R)* - 378 (58%)
Shannan Martin (D) - 273 (42%)
Goshen Common Council 4th District
Megan Eichorn (D)* - 945 (63%)
Kellam Venosky (R) - 566 (37%)
Goshen Common Council 5th District
Phil Lederach (D) - 976 (63%)
Colin Yoder (R) - 578 (37%)
Nappanee Common Council 3rd District
Amy Rosa (R)* - 323 (84%)
Charlie Burkley (D) - 62 (16%)
Bristol Clerk-Treasurer
Cathy Antonelli (D)* - 141 (63%)
Jamie Kochanowski (R) - 84 (37%)
Bristol Town Council At-Large
There were three open seats in this race.
Douglas DeSmith (R)* - 160 (26%)
Jeff Beachy (R)* - 152 (24%)
Raymond Rentfrow Jr. (R) - 150 (24%)
Diane Smith (D) - 58 (9%)
Maryellen Baker (D) - 57 (9%)
Janice Terry (D) - 50 (8%)
Millersburg Town Council Ward 2
Dana Rutter (R) - 41 (84%)
Chris Lanpher (D) - 8 (16%)
Wakarusa Town Council Ward 2
Randall Mitschelen (R) - 210 (78%)
Scott Weldy (D) - 60 (22%)
Fulton County
Rochester Clerk-Treasurer
Beth Stocking (R) - 364 (51%)
Shoda Beehler (D)* - 349 (49%)
Rochester Common Council District 5
John Garrett (R)* - 198 (74%)
Joshua Zehner (D) - 70 (26%)
LaPorte County
LaPorte Mayor
Tom Dermody (R)* - 1,543 (72%)
Ron Zimmer (D) - 608 (28%)
LaPorte Common Council At-Large
There were two open seats in this race.
Tim Franke (R)* - 1,255 (32%)
Lauren Huffman (R) - 983 (25%)
Kim Noe (D) - 870 (22%)
Susan Antoszewski (D) - 765 (20%)
LaPorte Common Council 5th Ward
Laura Konieczny (R)* - 388 (66%)
Joseph Mrozinske (D) - 197 (34%)
Michigan City Mayor
Angie Nelson-Deuitch (D) - 2,887 (64%)
Duane Parry (R)* - 1,463 (33%)
Mike Walker (L) - 148 (3%)
Michigan City Common Council At-Large
There were three open seats in this race.
Don Pryzbylinski (D)* - 2,838 (25%)
Vidya Kora (D)* - 2,526 (23%)
Bryant Dabney (D) - 2,370 (21%)
Elizabeth Bergeron (R) - 1,283 (21%)
Ian Osborne (R) - 1,280 (11%)
Jason Straton (R) - 894 (8%)
Michigan City Common Council 1st Ward
Greg Coulter (D) - 469 (56%)
Rodney McCormick Sr. (I) - 240 (29%)
Roger Willoughby (R) - 126 (15%)
Michigan City Common Council 2nd Ward
Daisy Lee (D) - 461 (66%)
John Haynes (R) - 239 (34%)
Michigan City Common Council 5th Ward
Tracie Tillman (D)* - 459 (63%)
Philip Grams (R) - 265 (37%)
Michigan City Common Council 6th Ward
Nancy Moldenhauer (D) - 570 (64%)
Socrates Gray (R) - 318 (36%)
Marshall County
Plymouth Mayor
Robert Listenberger (D) - 732 (51%)
Greg Compton (R) - 714 (49%)
Plymouth Common Council At-Large
There were three open seats in this race.
Linda Starr (R) - 779 (20%)
David Morrow (D) - 707 (18%)
Kayla Krathwohl (R) - 672 (17%)
Jeff Houin (D)* - 654 (17%)
Brandon Richie (R) - 612 (16%)
Jennifer Fonseca (D) - 436 (11%)
Plymouth Common Council District 1
Duane Culp (R)* - 126 (63%)
Megan Rogers (D) - 73 (37%)
Plymouth Common Council District 2
Don Ecker Jr. (R)* - 232 (68%)
Cayetano (Cooky) Olivarez Jr. (D) - 110 (32%)
Plymouth Common Council District 3
Shiloh Carothers Miller (D)* - 209 (55%)
Andrew Atkins (R) - 174 (45%)
Plymouth Common Council District 4
Randy Longanecker (R)* - 302 (59%)
Cathy Huff Wraight (D) - 208 (41%)
Argos Town Council At-Large
There were three open seats in this race.
Charles Randy Snead (R)* - 67 (29%)
Shawn Harley (D)* - 59 (26%)
Robert Byers (R) - 56 (25%)
Gary Schue (D)* - 46 (20%)
Bourbon Town Council At-Large
There were two open seats in this race.
Jonah Best (D) - 101 (34%)
Terry Clemens (R)* - 99 (34%)
Spencer Standley (R) - 94 (32%)
Culver Town Council At-Large
There were three open seats in this race.
Dana Neer (R) - 154 (27%)
Sally Ricciardi (R)* - 152 (26%)
Ginny Bess Munroe (R)* - 147 (26%)
Richard West (D)* - 121 (21%)
Starke County
Knox Mayor
Dennis Estok (D)* - 486 (70%)
Kay Gudeman (R) - 209 (30%)
Knox Common Council At-Large
Sherry Cowen (D)* - 366 (55%)
Tona Miller (R) - 305 (45%)
Knox Common Council District 2
Travis Schieber (R) - 351 (53%)
Ronald Parker (D)* - 317 (47%)
Knox Common Council District 3
Jeff Berg (D)* - 388 (58%)
Linda Vannorman (R) - 278 (42%)
Knox Common Council District 4
Bill Gustafson (D)* - 365 (54%)
Austin Fletcher (R) - 315 (46%)
MICHIGAN
Berrien County
Benton Harbor Mayor
Marcus Muhammad* - 483 (57%)
Gwen Johnson - 361 (43%)
Benton Harbor Commissioner At-Large
There were two open seats in this race.
Edward Isom* - 403 (28%)
Emma Kinnard - 356 (25%)
Mary Alice Adams* - 340 (24%)
Shaquille Turner - 322 (23%)
St. Joseph City Commissioner
There were three open seats in this race.
Brook Thomas* - 474 (23%)
Tess Ulrey - 401 (19%)
Michael Fernandez - 381 (18%)
Chris Lannert - 341 (16%)
David James Yardley - 262 (13%)
Shawn Osburn - 229 (11%)
Benton Harbor Operating Millage Renewal
Yes - 417 (52%)
No - 389 (48%)
Weesaw Township Fire Department Millage
Yes - 197 (83%)
No - 41 (17%)
Watervliet Schools Bond Proposal
No - 703 (56%)
Yes - 542 (44%)
Cass County
Decatur Schools Bond Proposal
Yes - 385 (54%)
No - 331 (46%)
St. Joseph County
Three Rivers Mayor
Thomas J Lowry* - 479 (53%)
Vernis Mims Jr. - 428 (47%)
Three Rivers Commissioner At-Large
Torrey Brown* - 508 (61%)
Jason Reeves - 325 (39%)
Three Rivers Commissioner Ward 1
Pat Dane* - 455 (52%)
John Kish - 416 (48%)
Constantine Township Road Millage
No - 188 (55%)
Yes - 154 (45%)
