Decision 2023: Municipal General Election Results

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - The results are in from Election Day here in Michiana!

The results from our featured races are listed below. You can also find them by clicking here.

(Notes: * = incumbent, winners in bold)

INDIANA

St. Joseph County

South Bend Mayor

James Mueller (D)* - 7,877 (73%)

Desmont Upchurch (R) - 2,938 (27%)

South Bend Clerk

Bianca Tirado (D) - 7,322 (67%)

Tina Wilson (R) - 3,528 (33%)

South Bend Common Council At-Large

There were three open seats in this race.

Karen White (D)* 7,172 (27%)

Rachel Tomas Morgan (D)* - 6,781 (25%)

Oliver Davis (D) - 6,740 (25%)

Rhonda Richards (R) - 3,368 (13%)

Heidi Sunje Bell (R) - 2,653 (10%)

South Bend Common Council District 2

Ophelia Gooden-Rodgers (D) - 936 (83%)

Roosevelt Lorenzo Stewart (R) - 190 (17%)

South Bend Common Council District 3

Sharon McBride (D)* - 1,125 (66%)

Sonia Perez (R) - 589 (34%)

South Bend Common Council District 5

Sherry Bolden-Simpson (D) - 1,413 (51%)

Eli Wax (R)* - 1,376 (49%)

Roseland Clerk-Treasurer

Shane Williams-Inez (O) - 44 (56%)

Elizabeth McCombs (D) - 35 (44%)

Roseland Town Council At-Large

There were two open seats in this race.

Mike Schalk (O) - 47 (31%)

Ryan Catanzarite (O) - 41 (27%)

Julie Mudrovich (D)* - 33 (22%)

Robin Ackerson (D) - 32 (21%)

Osceola Clerk-Treasurer

Christina (Tina) Miller (R) - 114 (69%)

Denise Thornburg (D)* - 51 (31%)

Osceola Town Council At-Large

There were three open seats in this race.

Nicholas Hanlon (R)* - 110 (30%)

Peter Quist (R) - 102 (28%)

Joseph Nehls (R)* - 94 (26%)

Michael Hilbert (D) - 57 (16%)

Mishawaka Clerk

Debbie Ladyga-Block (D)* - 2,982 (55%)

Louann Hazen (R) - 2,460 (45%)

Mishawaka Common Council At-Large

There were three open seats in this race.

Gregg Hixenbaugh (D)* - 2,785 (19%)

Matt Mammolenti (D)* - 2,785 (19%)

Lacy Hahn (D) - 2,565 (17%)

Maggie Demaegd (R)* - 2,365 (16%)

Ashley Portolese-Miller (R) - 2,253 (15%)

Gloria Niedbalski (R) - 2,015 (14%)

Mishawaka Common Council District 1

Dale (Woody) Emmons (D)* - 508 (60%)

Debi Tassell-Weber (R) - 335 (40%)

Mishawaka Common Council District 2

Matt Carroll (D) - 591 (42%)

Mike Bellovich (R)* - 538 (48%)

Mishawaka Common Council District 4

Kate Voelker (R)* - 434 (51%)

Shelli Treely (D) - 418 (49%)

Elkhart County

Elkhart Common Council At-Large

There were three open seats in this race.

Alex Holtz (D) - 1,902 (18%)

Arvis Dawson (D)* - 1,832 (17%)

Tonda Hines (D) - 1,828 (17%)

Lewis Anne Deputy (R)* - 1,814 (17%)

Megan Deputy Baughman (R)* - 1,783 (17%)

Patricia Garcia Stiles (R) - 1,582 (15%)

Elkhart Common Council 1st District

Aaron Mishler (D)* - 491 (50%)

Nicole Read (R) - 485 (50%)

Elkhart Common Council 3rd District

David Henke (R)* - 697 (61%)

David Polaski (D) - 454 (39%)

Elkhart Common Council 4th District

Dwight Fish (D)* - 220 (63%)

Jerry Abell (R) - 131 (37%)

Elkhart Common Council 5th District

H. Brent Curry (D)* - 265 (63%)

Nathan Whidden (R) - 154 (37%)

Elkhart Common Council 6th District

LaTonya King (D)* - 340 (67%)

Davis Wheeler (R) - 167 (33%)

Goshen Mayor

Gina Leichty (D) - 3,095 (54%)

Benjamin Rogers (R) - 2,628 (46%)

Goshen Clerk-Treasurer

Richard Aguirre (D)* - 2,993 (52%)

Zack Bontrager (R) - 2,710 (48%)

Goshen Common Council At-Large

There were two open seats in this race.

Brett Weddell (R)* - 2,944 (28%)

Linda Gerber (D) - 2,818 (26%)

Sandra Rodriguez-McMasters (D) - 2,553 (24%)

Erica Emanuel (R) - 2,319 (22%)

Goshen Common Council 1st District

Donald Riegsecker (R)* - 358 (61%)

Matt Fisher (D) - 226 (39%)

Goshen Common Council 2nd District

Douglas Nisley (R)* - 872 (62%)

Rachael Mercado (D) - 540 (38%)

Goshen Common Council 3rd District

Matthew Schrock (R)* - 378 (58%)

Shannan Martin (D) - 273 (42%)

Goshen Common Council 4th District

Megan Eichorn (D)* - 945 (63%)

Kellam Venosky (R) - 566 (37%)

Goshen Common Council 5th District

Phil Lederach (D) - 976 (63%)

Colin Yoder (R) - 578 (37%)

Nappanee Common Council 3rd District

Amy Rosa (R)* - 323 (84%)

Charlie Burkley (D) - 62 (16%)

Bristol Clerk-Treasurer

Cathy Antonelli (D)* - 141 (63%)

Jamie Kochanowski (R) - 84 (37%)

Bristol Town Council At-Large

There were three open seats in this race.

Douglas DeSmith (R)* - 160 (26%)

Jeff Beachy (R)* - 152 (24%)

Raymond Rentfrow Jr. (R) - 150 (24%)

Diane Smith (D) - 58 (9%)

Maryellen Baker (D) - 57 (9%)

Janice Terry (D) - 50 (8%)

Millersburg Town Council Ward 2

Dana Rutter (R) - 41 (84%)

Chris Lanpher (D) - 8 (16%)

Wakarusa Town Council Ward 2

Randall Mitschelen (R) - 210 (78%)

Scott Weldy (D) - 60 (22%)

Fulton County

Rochester Clerk-Treasurer

Beth Stocking (R) - 364 (51%)

Shoda Beehler (D)* - 349 (49%)

Rochester Common Council District 5

John Garrett (R)* - 198 (74%)

Joshua Zehner (D) - 70 (26%)

LaPorte County

LaPorte Mayor

Tom Dermody (R)* - 1,543 (72%)

Ron Zimmer (D) - 608 (28%)

LaPorte Common Council At-Large

There were two open seats in this race.

Tim Franke (R)* - 1,255 (32%)

Lauren Huffman (R) - 983 (25%)

Kim Noe (D) - 870 (22%)

Susan Antoszewski (D) - 765 (20%)

LaPorte Common Council 5th Ward

Laura Konieczny (R)* - 388 (66%)

Joseph Mrozinske (D) - 197 (34%)

Michigan City Mayor

Angie Nelson-Deuitch (D) - 2,887 (64%)

Duane Parry (R)* - 1,463 (33%)

Mike Walker (L) - 148 (3%)

Michigan City Common Council At-Large

There were three open seats in this race.

Don Pryzbylinski (D)* - 2,838 (25%)

Vidya Kora (D)* - 2,526 (23%)

Bryant Dabney (D) - 2,370 (21%)

Elizabeth Bergeron (R) - 1,283 (21%)

Ian Osborne (R) - 1,280 (11%)

Jason Straton (R) - 894 (8%)

Michigan City Common Council 1st Ward

Greg Coulter (D) - 469 (56%)

Rodney McCormick Sr. (I) - 240 (29%)

Roger Willoughby (R) - 126 (15%)

Michigan City Common Council 2nd Ward

Daisy Lee (D) - 461 (66%)

John Haynes (R) - 239 (34%)

Michigan City Common Council 5th Ward

Tracie Tillman (D)* - 459 (63%)

Philip Grams (R) - 265 (37%)

Michigan City Common Council 6th Ward

Nancy Moldenhauer (D) - 570 (64%)

Socrates Gray (R) - 318 (36%)

Marshall County

Plymouth Mayor

Robert Listenberger (D) - 732 (51%)

Greg Compton (R) - 714 (49%)

Plymouth Common Council At-Large

There were three open seats in this race.

Linda Starr (R) - 779 (20%)

David Morrow (D) - 707 (18%)

Kayla Krathwohl (R) - 672 (17%)

Jeff Houin (D)* - 654 (17%)

Brandon Richie (R) - 612 (16%)

Jennifer Fonseca (D) - 436 (11%)

Plymouth Common Council District 1

Duane Culp (R)* - 126 (63%)

Megan Rogers (D) - 73 (37%)

Plymouth Common Council District 2

Don Ecker Jr. (R)* - 232 (68%)

Cayetano (Cooky) Olivarez Jr. (D) - 110 (32%)

Plymouth Common Council District 3

Shiloh Carothers Miller (D)* - 209 (55%)

Andrew Atkins (R) - 174 (45%)

Plymouth Common Council District 4

Randy Longanecker (R)* - 302 (59%)

Cathy Huff Wraight (D) - 208 (41%)

Argos Town Council At-Large

There were three open seats in this race.

Charles Randy Snead (R)* - 67 (29%)

Shawn Harley (D)* - 59 (26%)

Robert Byers (R) - 56 (25%)

Gary Schue (D)* - 46 (20%)

Bourbon Town Council At-Large

There were two open seats in this race.

Jonah Best (D) - 101 (34%)

Terry Clemens (R)* - 99 (34%)

Spencer Standley (R) - 94 (32%)

Culver Town Council At-Large

There were three open seats in this race.

Dana Neer (R) - 154 (27%)

Sally Ricciardi (R)* - 152 (26%)

Ginny Bess Munroe (R)* - 147 (26%)

Richard West (D)* - 121 (21%)

Starke County

Knox Mayor

Dennis Estok (D)* - 486 (70%)

Kay Gudeman (R) - 209 (30%)

Knox Common Council At-Large

Sherry Cowen (D)* - 366 (55%)

Tona Miller (R) - 305 (45%)

Knox Common Council District 2

Travis Schieber (R) - 351 (53%)

Ronald Parker (D)* - 317 (47%)

Knox Common Council District 3

Jeff Berg (D)* - 388 (58%)

Linda Vannorman (R) - 278 (42%)

Knox Common Council District 4

Bill Gustafson (D)* - 365 (54%)

Austin Fletcher (R) - 315 (46%)

MICHIGAN

Berrien County

Benton Harbor Mayor

Marcus Muhammad* - 483 (57%)

Gwen Johnson - 361 (43%)

Benton Harbor Commissioner At-Large

There were two open seats in this race.

Edward Isom* - 403 (28%)

Emma Kinnard - 356 (25%)

Mary Alice Adams* - 340 (24%)

Shaquille Turner - 322 (23%)

St. Joseph City Commissioner

There were three open seats in this race.

Brook Thomas* - 474 (23%)

Tess Ulrey - 401 (19%)

Michael Fernandez - 381 (18%)

Chris Lannert - 341 (16%)

David James Yardley - 262 (13%)

Shawn Osburn - 229 (11%)

Benton Harbor Operating Millage Renewal

Yes - 417 (52%)

No - 389 (48%)

Weesaw Township Fire Department Millage

Yes - 197 (83%)

No - 41 (17%)

Watervliet Schools Bond Proposal

No - 703 (56%)

Yes - 542 (44%)

Cass County

Decatur Schools Bond Proposal

Yes - 385 (54%)

No - 331 (46%)

St. Joseph County

Three Rivers Mayor

Thomas J Lowry* - 479 (53%)

Vernis Mims Jr. - 428 (47%)

Three Rivers Commissioner At-Large

Torrey Brown* - 508 (61%)

Jason Reeves - 325 (39%)

Three Rivers Commissioner Ward 1

Pat Dane* - 455 (52%)

John Kish - 416 (48%)

Constantine Township Road Millage

No - 188 (55%)

Yes - 154 (45%)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Muhammad reelected to third term as mayor of Benton Harbor

Marcus Muhammad reelected to third term as mayor of Benton Harbor

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
The unofficial results show that incumbent Mayor Marcus Muhammad won the election.

News

East Goshen placed under boil water advisory

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

1 killed after police pursuit over stolen car results in crash

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Marcus Muhammad reelected to third term as Benton Harbor mayor

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Gina Leichty elected as Goshen mayor

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

James Mueller reelected as South Bend mayor, defeats Upchurch

Updated: 2 hours ago

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Weather: Warm front on Wednesday; Scattered showers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
A few scattered showers will be around on Wednesday with highs jumping back towards 60 degrees

Decision 2023: Election Results

Gina Leichty

Gina Leichty elected as Goshen’s first female mayor

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By George Mallet, 16 News Now and Matt Gotsch
Gina Leichty was hastily installed as interim mayor when Jeremy Stutsman stepped aside earlier this year, but now she is interim no more.

Decision 2023: Election Results

James Mueller

James Mueller reelected as South Bend’s mayor

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson and 16 News Now
Mueller easily won over Republican challenger Desmont Upchurch. But in his mind, he won so much more than that.

Northwest Indiana

1 killed after police pursuit over stolen car leads to crash on US-12

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
One person has been killed after a police pursuit over a stolen car resulted in a crash on U.S. 12.