Decision 2023: A look at the general election races we’re following here in Michiana

(WNDU) - Voters in Indiana and Michigan will head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in this year’s November general election.

Polls are open in Indiana from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., while polls in Michigan will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

We’re keeping our eye on plenty of races right here in Michiana. We’re also following some proposals, school bonds and millages in the Wolverine State.

Here’s a look at the races we’re following (Notes: * = incumbent):

INDIANA

St. Joseph County

South Bend Mayor

James Mueller (D)*

Desmont Upchurch (R)

South Bend Clerk

Bianca Tirado (D)

Tina Wilson (R)

South Bend Common Council At-Large

There are three open seats in this race.

Oliver Davis (D)

Rachel Tomas Morgan (D)*

Karen White (D)*

Heidi Sunje Bell (R)

Rhonda Richards (R)

South Bend Common Council District 2

Ophelia Gooden-Rodgers (D)

Roosevelt Lorenzo Stewart (R)

South Bend Common Council District 3

Sharon McBride (D)*

Sonia Perez (R)

South Bend Common Council District 5

Sherry Bolden-Simpson (D)

Eli Wax (R)*

Roseland Clerk-Treasurer

Elizabeth McCombs (D)

Shane Williams-Inez (O)

Roseland Town Council At-Large

There are two open seats in this race.

Robin Ackerson (D)

Julie Mudrovich (D)*

Ryan Catanzarite (O)

Mike Schalk (O)

Osceola Clerk-Treasurer

Denise Thornburg (D)*

Christina (Tina) Miller (R)

Osceola Town Council At-Large

There are three open seats in this race.

Michael Hilbert (D)

Nicholas Hanlon (R)*

Joseph Nehls (R)*

Peter Quist (R)

Mishawaka Clerk

Debbie Ladyga-Block (D)*

Louann Hazen (R)

Mishawaka Common Council At-Large

There are three open seats in this race.

Lacy Hahn (D)

Gregg Hixenbaugh (D)*

Matt Mammolenti (D)*

Maggie Demaegd (R)*

Gloria Niedbalski (R)

Ashley Portolese-Miller (R)

Mishawaka Common Council District 1

Dale (Woody) Emmons (D)*

Debi Tassell-Weber (R)

Mishawaka Common Council District 2

Matt Carroll (D)

Mike Bellovich (R)*

Mishawaka Common Council District 4

Shelli Treely (D)

Kate Voelker (R)*

Elkhart County

Elkhart Common Council At-Large

There are three open seats in this race.

Lewis Anne Deputy (R)*

Megan Deputy Baughman (R)*

Patricia Garcia Stiles (R)

Arvis Dawson (D)*

Tonda Hines (D)

Alex Holtz (D)

Elkhart Common Council 1st District

Nicole Read (R)

Aaron Mishler (D)*

Elkhart Common Council 3rd District

David Henke (R)*

David Polaski (D)

Elkhart Common Council 4th District

Jerry Abell (R)

Dwight Fish (D)*

Elkhart Common Council 5th District

Nathan Whidden (R)

H. Brent Curry (D)*

Elkhart Common Council 6th District

Davis Wheeler (R)

LaTonya King (D)*

Goshen Mayor

Benjiman Rogers (R)

Gina Leichty (D)

Goshen Clerk-Treasurer

Zack Bontrager (R)

Richard Aguirre (D)*

Goshen Common Council At-Large

There are two open seats in this race.

Erica Emanuel (R)

Brett Weddell (R)*

Linda Gerber (D)

Sandra Rodriguez-McMasters (D)

Goshen Common Council 1st District

Donald Riegsecker (R)*

Matt Fisher (D)

Goshen Common Council 2nd District

Douglas Nisley (R)*

Rachael Mercado (D)

Goshen Common Council 3rd District

Matthew Schrock (R)*

Shannan Martin (D)

Goshen Common Council 4th District

Kellam Venosky (R)

Megan Eichorn (D)*

Goshen Common Council 5th District

Colin Yoder (R)

Phil Lederach (D)

Nappanee Common Council 3rd District

Amy Rosa (R)*

Charlie Burkley (D)

Bristol Clerk-Treasurer

Jamie Kochanowski (R)

Cathy Antonelli (D)*

Bristol Town Council At-Large

There are three open seats in this race.

Jeff Beachy (R)*

Douglas DeSmith (R)*

Raymond Rentfrow Jr. (R)

Maryellen Baker (D)

Diane Smith (D)

Janice Terry (D)

Millersburg Town Council Ward 2

Dana Rutter (R)

Chris Lanpher (D)

Wakarusa Town Council Ward 2

Randall Mitschelen (R)

Scott Weldy (D)

Fulton County

Rochester Clerk-Treasurer

Shoda Beehler (D)*

Beth Stocking (R)

Rochester Common Council District 5

Joshua Zehner (D)

John Garrett (R)*

LaPorte County

LaPorte Common Council At-Large

There are two open seats in this race.

Lauren Huffman (R)

Tim Franke (R)*

Susan Antoszewski (D)

Kim Noe (D)

LaPorte Common Council 5th Ward

Laura Konieczny (R)*

Joseph Mrozinske (D)

LaPorte Mayor

Tom Dermody (R)*

Ron Zimmer (D)

Michigan City Mayor

Duane Parry (R)*

Angie Nelson-Deuitch (D)

Mike Walker (L)

Michigan City Common Council At-Large

There are three open seats in this race.

Elizabeth Bergeron (R)

Ian Osborne (R)

Jason Straton (R)

Bryant Dabney (D)

Vidya Kora (D)*

Don Pryzbylinski (D)*

Michigan City Common Council 1st Ward

Roger Willoughby (R)

Greg Coulter (D)

Rodney McCormick Sr. (I)

Michigan City Common Council 2nd Ward

John Haynes (R)

Daisy Lee (D)

Michigan City Common Council 5th Ward

Philip Grams (R)

Tracie Tillman (D)*

Michigan City Common Council 6th Ward

Socrates Gray (R)

Nancy Moldenhauer (D)

Marshall County

Plymouth Mayor

Greg Compton (R)

Robert Listenberger (D)

Plymouth Common Council At-Large

There are three open seats in this race.

Kayla Krathwohl (R)

Brandon Richie (R)

Linda Starr (R)

Jennifer Fonseca (D)

Jeff Houin (D)*

David Morrow (D)

Plymouth Common Council District 1

Duane Culp (R)*

Megan Rogers (D)

Plymouth Common Council District 2

Don Ecker Jr. (R)*

Cayetano (Cooky) Olivarez Jr. (D)

Plymouth Common Council District 3

Andrew Atkins (R)

Shiloh Carothers Miller (D)*

Plymouth Common Council District 4

Randy Longanecker (R)*

Cathy Huff Wraight (D)

Argos Town Council At-Large

There are three open seats in this race.

Robert Byers (R)

Charles Randy Snead (R)*

Shawn Harley (D)*

Gary Schue (D)*

Bourbon Town Council At-Large

There are two open seats in this race.

Terry Clemens (R)*

Spencer Standley (R)

Jonah Best (D)

Culver Town Council At-Large

There are three open seats in this race.

Ginny Bess Munroe (R)*

Dana Neer (R)

Sally Ricciardi (R)*

Richard West (D)*

Starke County

Knox Mayor

Kay Gudeman (R)

Dennis Estok (D)*

Knox Common Council At-Large

Tona Miller (R)

Sherry Cowen (D)*

Knox Common Council District 2

Travis Schieber (R)

Ronald Parker (D)*

Knox Common Council District 3

Linda Vannorman (R)

Jeff Berg (D)*

Knox Common Council District 4

Austin Fletcher (R)

Bill Gustafson (D)*

MICHIGAN

Berrien County

Benton Harbor Mayor

Gwen Johnson

Marcus Muhammad*

Benton Harbor Commissioner At-Large

There are two open seats in this race.

Mary Alice Adams*

Edward Isom*

Emma Kinnard

Shaquille Turner

St. Joseph City Commissioner

There are three open seats in this race.

Michael Fernandez

Chris Lannert

Shawn Osburn

Brook Thomas*

Tess Ulrey

David James Yardley

Benton Harbor Operating Millage Renewal

Benton Harbor voters will decide if the city’s 10-mill operating millage is renewed. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, city commissioners approved putting the renewal on the ballot in August after realizing it had expired last December.

If voters approve the millage renewal, it’s expected to raise almost $1.59 million the first year it’s levied. The renewal is for 10 years and is set to expire in 2032.

Weesaw Township Fire Department Millage

Voters in Weesaw Township will decide on a six-year, 0.5-mill proposal for fire prevention and protection services. If it’s approved, the millage will run through 2028 and allow the township to collect just over $56,00 this year, which is the first year it can be levied.

Watervliet Schools Bond Proposal

Voters in Watervliet Public Schools will decide on a $29.9 million bond proposal for facilities improvements. Voters rejected the proposal back in May, but it only fell short by 60 votes.

Cass County

Decatur Schools Bond Proposal

A Decatur Public Schools bond proposal will be on the ballot not to exceed $8.3 million. The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024, under current law is 0 mill, for a 0-mill net increase over the prior year’s levy.

St. Joseph County

Three Rivers Mayor

Thomas J Lowry*

Vernis Mims Jr.

Three Rivers Commissioner At-Large

Torrey Brown*

Jason Reeves

Three Rivers Commissioner Ward 1

Pat Dane*

John Kish

Constantine Township Road Millage

Voters in Constantine Township will decide on approving a new road improvement millage. The township is seeking to levy 0.5 mills per $1,000 of taxable value through 2027 on all taxable real and personal property in the township and the Village of Constantine. It’s expected to raise just under $64,000 in 2023.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.