Decision 2023: A look at the general election races we’re following here in Michiana
(WNDU) - Voters in Indiana and Michigan will head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in this year’s November general election.
Polls are open in Indiana from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., while polls in Michigan will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
We’re keeping our eye on plenty of races right here in Michiana. We’re also following some proposals, school bonds and millages in the Wolverine State.
Here’s a look at the races we’re following (Notes: * = incumbent):
INDIANA
St. Joseph County
South Bend Mayor
James Mueller (D)*
Desmont Upchurch (R)
South Bend Clerk
Bianca Tirado (D)
Tina Wilson (R)
South Bend Common Council At-Large
There are three open seats in this race.
Oliver Davis (D)
Rachel Tomas Morgan (D)*
Karen White (D)*
Heidi Sunje Bell (R)
Rhonda Richards (R)
South Bend Common Council District 2
Ophelia Gooden-Rodgers (D)
Roosevelt Lorenzo Stewart (R)
South Bend Common Council District 3
Sharon McBride (D)*
Sonia Perez (R)
South Bend Common Council District 5
Sherry Bolden-Simpson (D)
Eli Wax (R)*
Roseland Clerk-Treasurer
Elizabeth McCombs (D)
Shane Williams-Inez (O)
Roseland Town Council At-Large
There are two open seats in this race.
Robin Ackerson (D)
Julie Mudrovich (D)*
Ryan Catanzarite (O)
Mike Schalk (O)
Osceola Clerk-Treasurer
Denise Thornburg (D)*
Christina (Tina) Miller (R)
Osceola Town Council At-Large
There are three open seats in this race.
Michael Hilbert (D)
Nicholas Hanlon (R)*
Joseph Nehls (R)*
Peter Quist (R)
Mishawaka Clerk
Debbie Ladyga-Block (D)*
Louann Hazen (R)
Mishawaka Common Council At-Large
There are three open seats in this race.
Lacy Hahn (D)
Gregg Hixenbaugh (D)*
Matt Mammolenti (D)*
Maggie Demaegd (R)*
Gloria Niedbalski (R)
Ashley Portolese-Miller (R)
Mishawaka Common Council District 1
Dale (Woody) Emmons (D)*
Debi Tassell-Weber (R)
Mishawaka Common Council District 2
Matt Carroll (D)
Mike Bellovich (R)*
Mishawaka Common Council District 4
Shelli Treely (D)
Kate Voelker (R)*
Elkhart County
Elkhart Common Council At-Large
There are three open seats in this race.
Lewis Anne Deputy (R)*
Megan Deputy Baughman (R)*
Patricia Garcia Stiles (R)
Arvis Dawson (D)*
Tonda Hines (D)
Alex Holtz (D)
Elkhart Common Council 1st District
Nicole Read (R)
Aaron Mishler (D)*
Elkhart Common Council 3rd District
David Henke (R)*
David Polaski (D)
Elkhart Common Council 4th District
Jerry Abell (R)
Dwight Fish (D)*
Elkhart Common Council 5th District
Nathan Whidden (R)
H. Brent Curry (D)*
Elkhart Common Council 6th District
Davis Wheeler (R)
LaTonya King (D)*
Goshen Mayor
Benjiman Rogers (R)
Gina Leichty (D)
Goshen Clerk-Treasurer
Zack Bontrager (R)
Richard Aguirre (D)*
Goshen Common Council At-Large
There are two open seats in this race.
Erica Emanuel (R)
Brett Weddell (R)*
Linda Gerber (D)
Sandra Rodriguez-McMasters (D)
Goshen Common Council 1st District
Donald Riegsecker (R)*
Matt Fisher (D)
Goshen Common Council 2nd District
Douglas Nisley (R)*
Rachael Mercado (D)
Goshen Common Council 3rd District
Matthew Schrock (R)*
Shannan Martin (D)
Goshen Common Council 4th District
Kellam Venosky (R)
Megan Eichorn (D)*
Goshen Common Council 5th District
Colin Yoder (R)
Phil Lederach (D)
Nappanee Common Council 3rd District
Amy Rosa (R)*
Charlie Burkley (D)
Bristol Clerk-Treasurer
Jamie Kochanowski (R)
Cathy Antonelli (D)*
Bristol Town Council At-Large
There are three open seats in this race.
Jeff Beachy (R)*
Douglas DeSmith (R)*
Raymond Rentfrow Jr. (R)
Maryellen Baker (D)
Diane Smith (D)
Janice Terry (D)
Millersburg Town Council Ward 2
Dana Rutter (R)
Chris Lanpher (D)
Wakarusa Town Council Ward 2
Randall Mitschelen (R)
Scott Weldy (D)
Fulton County
Rochester Clerk-Treasurer
Shoda Beehler (D)*
Beth Stocking (R)
Rochester Common Council District 5
Joshua Zehner (D)
John Garrett (R)*
LaPorte County
LaPorte Common Council At-Large
There are two open seats in this race.
Lauren Huffman (R)
Tim Franke (R)*
Susan Antoszewski (D)
Kim Noe (D)
LaPorte Common Council 5th Ward
Laura Konieczny (R)*
Joseph Mrozinske (D)
LaPorte Mayor
Tom Dermody (R)*
Ron Zimmer (D)
Michigan City Mayor
Duane Parry (R)*
Angie Nelson-Deuitch (D)
Mike Walker (L)
Michigan City Common Council At-Large
There are three open seats in this race.
Elizabeth Bergeron (R)
Ian Osborne (R)
Jason Straton (R)
Bryant Dabney (D)
Vidya Kora (D)*
Don Pryzbylinski (D)*
Michigan City Common Council 1st Ward
Roger Willoughby (R)
Greg Coulter (D)
Rodney McCormick Sr. (I)
Michigan City Common Council 2nd Ward
John Haynes (R)
Daisy Lee (D)
Michigan City Common Council 5th Ward
Philip Grams (R)
Tracie Tillman (D)*
Michigan City Common Council 6th Ward
Socrates Gray (R)
Nancy Moldenhauer (D)
Marshall County
Plymouth Mayor
Greg Compton (R)
Robert Listenberger (D)
Plymouth Common Council At-Large
There are three open seats in this race.
Kayla Krathwohl (R)
Brandon Richie (R)
Linda Starr (R)
Jennifer Fonseca (D)
Jeff Houin (D)*
David Morrow (D)
Plymouth Common Council District 1
Duane Culp (R)*
Megan Rogers (D)
Plymouth Common Council District 2
Don Ecker Jr. (R)*
Cayetano (Cooky) Olivarez Jr. (D)
Plymouth Common Council District 3
Andrew Atkins (R)
Shiloh Carothers Miller (D)*
Plymouth Common Council District 4
Randy Longanecker (R)*
Cathy Huff Wraight (D)
Argos Town Council At-Large
There are three open seats in this race.
Robert Byers (R)
Charles Randy Snead (R)*
Shawn Harley (D)*
Gary Schue (D)*
Bourbon Town Council At-Large
There are two open seats in this race.
Terry Clemens (R)*
Spencer Standley (R)
Jonah Best (D)
Culver Town Council At-Large
There are three open seats in this race.
Ginny Bess Munroe (R)*
Dana Neer (R)
Sally Ricciardi (R)*
Richard West (D)*
Starke County
Knox Mayor
Kay Gudeman (R)
Dennis Estok (D)*
Knox Common Council At-Large
Tona Miller (R)
Sherry Cowen (D)*
Knox Common Council District 2
Travis Schieber (R)
Ronald Parker (D)*
Knox Common Council District 3
Linda Vannorman (R)
Jeff Berg (D)*
Knox Common Council District 4
Austin Fletcher (R)
Bill Gustafson (D)*
MICHIGAN
Berrien County
Benton Harbor Mayor
Gwen Johnson
Marcus Muhammad*
Benton Harbor Commissioner At-Large
There are two open seats in this race.
Mary Alice Adams*
Edward Isom*
Emma Kinnard
Shaquille Turner
St. Joseph City Commissioner
There are three open seats in this race.
Michael Fernandez
Chris Lannert
Shawn Osburn
Brook Thomas*
Tess Ulrey
David James Yardley
Benton Harbor Operating Millage Renewal
Benton Harbor voters will decide if the city’s 10-mill operating millage is renewed. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, city commissioners approved putting the renewal on the ballot in August after realizing it had expired last December.
If voters approve the millage renewal, it’s expected to raise almost $1.59 million the first year it’s levied. The renewal is for 10 years and is set to expire in 2032.
Weesaw Township Fire Department Millage
Voters in Weesaw Township will decide on a six-year, 0.5-mill proposal for fire prevention and protection services. If it’s approved, the millage will run through 2028 and allow the township to collect just over $56,00 this year, which is the first year it can be levied.
Watervliet Schools Bond Proposal
Voters in Watervliet Public Schools will decide on a $29.9 million bond proposal for facilities improvements. Voters rejected the proposal back in May, but it only fell short by 60 votes.
Cass County
Decatur Schools Bond Proposal
A Decatur Public Schools bond proposal will be on the ballot not to exceed $8.3 million. The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024, under current law is 0 mill, for a 0-mill net increase over the prior year’s levy.
St. Joseph County
Three Rivers Mayor
Thomas J Lowry*
Vernis Mims Jr.
Three Rivers Commissioner At-Large
Torrey Brown*
Jason Reeves
Three Rivers Commissioner Ward 1
Pat Dane*
John Kish
Constantine Township Road Millage
Voters in Constantine Township will decide on approving a new road improvement millage. The township is seeking to levy 0.5 mills per $1,000 of taxable value through 2027 on all taxable real and personal property in the township and the Village of Constantine. It’s expected to raise just under $64,000 in 2023.
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.