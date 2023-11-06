Civil attorneys for Delphi murders suspect ask Indiana Supreme Court to remove judge, reinstate defense attorneys

DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - Civil attorneys for the man accused of murdering two teenage girls in Delphi more than six years ago have requested intervention from the Indiana Supreme Court to bring back his defense attorneys and remove the special judge appointed in the case.

Richard Allen is accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi back in February 2017. He was arrested and charged with their murders just over a year ago.

According to our sister station WTHR, civil attorneys Mark K. Leeman and Cara Schaefer Wieneke filed a brief on behalf of Allen “to ensure that, going forward, Richard Allen receives his fundamental right to counsel.”

In the brief, the attorneys are asking for the following:

Reinstate attorneys Andrew Baldwin and Bradley Rozzi as Allen’s court-appointed counsel

Set a trial date within 70 days from the issuance of the writ of mandamus

Remove Special Judge Frances Gull and appoint a new one

Last week, Gull disqualified Baldwin and Rozzi from representing Allen — even without pay.

Allen’s recently appointed public defenders, William S. Lebrato and Robert C. Scremin, asked Gull to push Allen’s trial back. It was originally set for Jan. 24, 2024, but is now set for Oct. 15-31, 2024.

According to WTHR, the next big day on the schedule for the case is Thursday, Nov. 9. The state’s highest court is considering a request to order Gull to follow court rules or correct mistakes in the case.

