Bicyclist dies in Buchanan Township crash

BUCHANAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A bicyclist is dead after a crash Sunday night in Buchanan Township.

The crash happened just before 7:50 p.m. on E. Galien-Buchanan Road near Wells Road.

Deputies say the bicyclist and the car were both heading west at the time of the crash.

The identity of the bicyclist, a 53-year-old Buchanan Township woman, is being withheld until her family is notified.

Deputies are still working to determine the cause of the crash.

