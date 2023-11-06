Bicyclist dies in Buchanan Township crash
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCHANAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A bicyclist is dead after a crash Sunday night in Buchanan Township.
The crash happened just before 7:50 p.m. on E. Galien-Buchanan Road near Wells Road.
Deputies say the bicyclist and the car were both heading west at the time of the crash.
The identity of the bicyclist, a 53-year-old Buchanan Township woman, is being withheld until her family is notified.
Deputies are still working to determine the cause of the crash.
